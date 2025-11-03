JN Strengthens Humanitarian Response for Melissa Recovery

KINGSTON, Jamaica – As the devastating picture of the widespread damage and destruction wrought by Hurricane Melissa continues to unfold, especially across western parishes, the JN Group has deepened humanitarian support. They aim to assist in the recovery efforts.

Immediately in the aftermath of the storm’s impact last week, Jamaica National re-introduced the ISupportJamaica Fund. This fund channels donations from Jamaicans overseas. It is set to assist in relief and rebuilding efforts in the worst-affected areas, namely early childhood institutions, health facilities, homes for the elderly, and other vulnerable groups.

“The world is responding to Jamaica’s plight and we are moved by the outpouring of support,” said Claudine Allen, general manager, JN Foundation, adding “Jamaicans in the UK have already pooled together significant non-perishable items and hygiene supplies which are destined for Jamaica to be utilised by Food for the Poor.”

Cash Donations

You can make tangible donations at JN locations in the UK. You can also send remittances through JN Money Services. For cash donations, please use JN Bank account number 2094768349. You can send money through Faster Payments or global bank transfers.

Additional information on how to donate can be found on the JN Foundation website, https://www.jnfoundation.com/hurricane-melissa-relief/.

In addition to the ISupportJamaica Fund, the JN Group is accommodating the volunteerism of its employees and collaborating to support state agencies and government partners with returning a sense of normalcy to worst affected communities.

A corps of JN employee volunteers has been mobilised by the JN Foundation in partnership with St John’s Ambulance and JN Group member company, the Jamaica Automobile Association (JAA). Their task is to provide well-needed medical care and assist with clearing debris.

The first set of volunteers is set to lend support to several communities in St Elizabeth in a day of service on Sunday, November 2. They will reconvene as required for other activities.

“This situation warrants our collaboration to help fuel recovery efforts for those most affected. Working alongside the government of Jamaica and other charities, we have carefully assessed the needs, hence our decision to support the provision of not only food and supplies, but medical assistance and basic first aid. The hospitals in the region are themselves damaged and overwhelmed, so care is limited and urgent, and, at the same time, movement is limited because of mounds of debris,” explained Ms Allen. “We need all hands on deck.”

Ms. Allen said sustainable measures also need to be implemented to keep aid flowing over time. She noted that the Foundation is working through its grassroots network of service groups, JN Circle. This network provides on-the-ground support to communities across Jamaica.

“Through the JN Circle we have been able to channel some $20 million in aid over the past two years to children’s homes, early childhood institutions, women’s organisations, and people who need help, among others,” Ms Allen outlined. “And we will be working through them now and over time to deliver support to communities.”

Accepting that communication remains a challenge, she pointed out “It’s important to support the call for agencies who are working to bring everyone together, such as the Council for Voluntary Social Services, CVSS,” and urged Jamaicans who want to help to sign up to volunteer for relief projects being deployed.