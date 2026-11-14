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Commentary: Caribbean Brothers – The Duality of Men and Country

Photo of Peter Polack Peter Polack2 minutes ago
0 2 2 minutes read
Caribbean duality of man: Intricate Baroque marble statue depicting dynamic figures in Vienna, Austria;

CAYMAN  ISLANDS – Jung was famous for his pronouncement on the duality of man being the good and corresponding side of evil found amongst us. It is a fundamental roadmap for the Caribbean at many levels, at many times, in many scenarios.

A Modern Cain and Abel

I know two brothers among my relatives in the Cayman Islands who are reminiscent of the biblical story of Cain and Abel. Good and evil with many layers in between. One a criminal and thief, another highly strung but no criminal or thief. Bets would be on the latter not the former but we would all be wrong.

Their poor mother has had to seek the solace of pharmaceuticals.

Sometimes it is the humble or confused among us who fail to reach wider understanding, despite not falling into the seedy gutter of criminality, just constant misunderstanding.

Caribbean duality of man: Intricate Baroque marble statue depicting dynamic figures in Vienna, Austria;

The Cage of Self-Belief

It is the sharpness of evil that carries you on a palanquin of foolish self belief to every meeting, gathering or message, trapped in a cage of your own construction. The keepers of the light of fraudulent misconduct cannot be seen through a veil of confused misinformation, videos and broadcasts of all kinds, with the same message.

Fake Lives, Real Applause

Wider society is more receptive to the fake narrative of big houses, much money and travel tales from near and far. No one is bothered by the crossing of moral lines to portray fake lives, camouflaging theft as a wish or surrounding this tableau with likewise human holograms in a communal gathering of back slapping.

When the Chickens Come Home to Roost

Eventually the chickens will come home to roost in a coop of disaster, sickness and loneliness in isolated towers of a self imposed prison visited only by supplicant warders on the nipple bottle of chicanery.

A New Paradigm for the Swipe-Left Generation

The Caribbean islands are awash in this new, strange paradigm which appears more popular with the great power of swiping left among the future generation. This does not mean blind acquiescence before all the facts are in while sound bites immerse us in the bathtub of grandiose misconception, the trademark of fake leaders.

Jamaica’s Travel Ban That Wasn’t

The prime minister of Jamaica is aware of his deep unpopularity, so he temporarily banned travel by his government to distract from his own failures, as usual. An admission of the sensibility of Zoom meetings over travel expenses as the voters are denied schools and houses. His popular and frequent flyer, bumble bee minister of tourism would have been unable to collect yet another meaningless award.

The Diaspora, Galas and Unanswered Questions

But then, the flip flopping began with exceptions galore that turn the ban into another eunuch gesture.

But then, who will suppress the Diaspora with awards and galas as they spend another $3 Billion without government accountability in administration and the actual truth of Coopers Pen or the Sligoville killings?

Truth Before Spin

Perhaps we will be saved by the Indecom investigation, truth before spin.

Have pity on all of us, the future is almost here.

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Photo of Peter Polack Peter Polack2 minutes ago
0 2 2 minutes read
Photo of Peter Polack

Peter Polack

Peter Polack is a former criminal lawyer in the Cayman Islands for several decades. His books are The Last Hot Battle of the Cold War: South Africa vs. Cuba in the Angolan Civil War (2013), Jamaica, The Land of Film (2017) and Guerrilla Warfare: Kings of Revolution (2019). He was a contributor to Encyclopedia of Warfare (2013). His latest book is a compendium of Russian espionage activities with almost five hundred Soviet spies expelled from nearly 100 countries worldwide 1940-88.

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