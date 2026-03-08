Sly Dunbar Thanksgiving Service Brings Together Reggae Legends

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Sly Dunbar got the sendoff befitting reggae royalty on March 7. This happened during a music-filled thanksgiving service at Holy Trinity Cathedral in Kingston, Jamaica.

The legendary drummer, who died on June 26 at age 74, was hailed by family and colleagues as a humble soul. This was despite his many accomplishments.

An all-star band that included saxophonist Dean Fraser, bass guitarist Lloyd Parks and guitarist Earl “Chinna” Smith, played several of the songs made famous by Dunbar and bassist Robbie Shakespeare, his musical partner who died in December, 2021.

They also backed artists with whom Sly and Robbie worked. This included Bitty McLean, Maxi Priest, Tarrus Riley and Nadine Sutherland.

Tributes

Copeland Forbes, the veteran manager who toured the world with Dunbar when he played with The Mighty Diamonds, Peter Tosh and Black Uhuru, remembered him as the consummate professional.

“He was a disciplined musician, always first on the (tour) bus. I never heard him argue about money,” said Forbes in his tribute.

Natasha Dunbar, his daughter, saluted her father as a mentor. She said he was a teacher of life’s lessons.

“He had a way of turning ordinary moments into something unforgettable, just like the rhythms that stayed with you long after the song ends,” she said.

Singer-songwriter Hopeton Lindo traveled from Florida to attend the service. He collaborated on many songs with Dunbar in recent years.

“Sly is family, not by blood, but family. We treat each other with respect like that. He is one of my mentors in this music business and a integral part of my Irie Pen production team,” said Lindo. “I had to be here for Sly and his family or my conscience would not rest well with my absence.”

Ali Campbell of UB40 fame, Island Records founder Chris Blackwell, and Jamaica’s entertainment minister Olivia Grange also attended the service.

Performer / Producer Extrodanaire

Prior to forming Sly and Robbie in the late 1980s, Dunbar played on a string of hit songs. These included Double Barrel by Dave Barker and Ansel Collins; I Need A Roof by The Mighty Diamonds; Jah Jah Give us Life by The Wailing Souls and Ballistic Affair by Leroy Smart.

With Shakespeare, he played and produced many hit singles. These were by The Tamlins. They were also by Jimmy Riley, Black Uhuru, and Gregory Isaacs. They were also by Dennis Brown, Grace Jones, and Chaka Demus and Pliers.

Sly Dunbar was a recipient of the Order of Distinction, Jamaica’s sixth-highest honor. He is survived by his wife Thelma and daughter.