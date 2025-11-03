JN Money Transfer Fees Waived: Supporting Jamaica After Hurricane Melissa

KINGSTON, Jamaica – As the scale of damage and destruction by Hurricane Melissa continues to unfold, especially across western parishes, JN Money has responded by waiving fees on money transfers to Jamaica. This waiver is in effect until November 6 to assist families and friends trying to help loved ones in Jamaica.

The move is in addition to the facilitation of efforts under the ISupportJamaica Fund for Hurricane Melissa.

Donations to the fund will benefit the most vulnerable, including children’s homes, early childhood institutions, and homes for the older population. Healthcare facilities and registered community groups in the worst affected areas will also receive support.

“These initiatives reflect our unwavering commitment to supporting our people during challenging times,” shared Horace Hines, general manager of JN Money Services. “We have witnessed unprecedented devastation from Hurricane Melissa, and it will take our collective effort to rebuild and recover. We are heartened by the support already extended and remain committed to doing our part to help with these critical efforts,” he emphasised.

Donate to The ISupportJamaica Fund

Since the announcement of the ISupportJamaica Fund immediately following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, overwhelming support has been pouring in. Jamaicans try to assist relatives and friends, and friends of Jamaica demonstrate sheer humanity.

Donations are being facilitated via JN Money to JN Bank account number 2094768349. Fees for donating have been waived. Persons may also place contributions in cans at JN Money branches.

Jamaicans in the United Kingdom can also donate to the account and donate supplies through a partnership with Food for the Poor. Items, such as non-perishable food items, tarpaulins, solar lanterns, and battery-powered lights are needed. Personal hygiene products, including adult and baby diapers and menstrual products, can be dropped off at select JN Money locations. Food for the Poor Jamaica will collect and distribute the items.

Information on how to donate can be found on the JN Foundation website, https://www.jnfoundation.com/hurricane-melissa-relief/ and by going to isupportjamaica.com.