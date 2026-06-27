Caribbean Wellness and the Rise of JACANA Brand

Jamaica-born company brings botanical personal care, therapeutic plantmedicines, nature-based

experiences andmodern apothecaries under one platform, while expanding its Botanical Personal

Care line across the region.

ST. ANN, Jamaica — JACANA, a Jamaica-born wellness company, announced the launch of its Caribbean Wellness Platform. This is a unified brand platform. It connects botanical personal care and therapeutic plant medicines. Additionally, it also links immersive nature-based experiences and apothecary retail.

The move positions JACANA to compete in the fast-growing wellness travel and natural products sectors. Additionally, it advances a broader goal: making Caribbean wellness a global category.

Built on a 100-acre USDA Organic certified farm in the mountains of St. Ann, JACANA has spent years cultivating botanicals, developing plant-based products and welcoming guests to experience Jamaica’s healing traditions firsthand.

Global Wellness Tourism Market Expanding

The launch comes as wellness travel continues to gain momentum worldwide. Recent industry research projects that the global wellness tourism market will continue expanding sharply over the next decade. As a result, this creates new opportunities for destinations that can combine authentic culture, nature and hospitality.

“This evolution brings everything JACANA does together under one platform,” said Alexandra Chong, executive chairwoman of JACANA. “For our partners, it represents far more than products on a shelf. It is a fully integrated wellness ecosystem where products become rituals, rituals become treatments, treatments become experiences, and experiences become lasting memories. By connecting every touch point of the wellness journey, we are creating something truly unique to the Caribbean and difficult to replicate anywhere else.”

The platform is organized around four connected pillars:

Botanical Personal Care: Plant-powered balms, oils, creams and skin care products drawing on more than 60 Caribbean botanicals, from ginger and turmeric to leaf of life, aloe vera and black castor oil.

Plant-powered balms, oils, creams and skin care products drawing on more than 60 Caribbean botanicals, from ginger and turmeric to leaf of life, aloe vera and black castor oil. Therapeutic Plant Medicines: Evidence-based plant therapies rooted in Caribbean healing traditions, including medical cannabis, functional mushrooms and emerging therapeutic botanicals.

Evidence-based plant therapies rooted in Caribbean healing traditions, including medical cannabis, functional mushrooms and emerging therapeutic botanicals. Nature-Based Wellness Experiences: Farm tours, retreats and hands-on workshops that reconnect guests to nature, culture and themselves.

Farm tours, retreats and hands-on workshops that reconnect guests to nature, culture and themselves. Apothecaries: Experiential wellness retail designed for discovery, education and community.

JACANA’s Botanical Personal Care Line

Central to the launch is the expansion of JACANA’s Botanical Personal Care line. The range, which includes its signature Releaf Balm and botanical body oils, has built a following in leading hotels and spas across the region. These products are made on the JACANA farm from natural botanicals. Now, the line is being scaled across the Caribbean through hospitality, spa and retail partners.

JACANA operates to internationally recognized standards, pairing Caribbean authenticity with operational discipline. Its farm is USDA Organic certified, and its cultivation and manufacturing meet GACP and GMP standards, supported by international export capabilities.

The company’s experiences have earned Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards for three consecutive years. Its botanical wellness products are used by more than 110 hospitality and wellness brands, including Sandals, Couples Resorts, Marriott International, Virgin, Rosewood, Auberge, Salamander, Lanserhof and Hard Rock Hotel.

“JACANA began its journey with the cannabis plant, and the rigor it demanded built the foundation for something far bigger. Proudly born in Jamaica, we are building a Caribbean wellness platform rooted in nature, shaped by our healing traditions and designed for the world. Our ambition is simple: to help make the Caribbean a globally recognized destination for wellness and to build one of the defining wellness brands to emerge from the region,” said Alerie Hull-Duhaney, CEO of JACANA.

JACANA is expanding through hospitality partnerships in Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, the British Virgin Islands, St. Lucia and Barbados.

In North America, the company continues to grow through e-commerce and hospitality partnerships. Therefore, it is extending Caribbean wellness to a wider global audience.

JACANA Leadership and Executive Board

JACANA is led by CEO Alerie Hull-Duhaney, a chartered accountant and former group financial controller at Seprod Group. The team includes more than 90 people, with senior leadership experience from J. Wray & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson, Novo Nordisk, PwC and Reckitt.

The company is backed by a board and advisory group of global consumer and investment leaders. These include venture capitalist Bill Tai, an early investor in Zoom, Canva and Twitter; former Microsoft Chief Marketing Officer Mich Mathews Spradlin; former Goldman Sachs Global Head of Healthcare Investment Banking Will Muecke; and former Coca-Cola Co. executive and board member Robert Leechman.