Jean Monestime Announces Candidacy For Florida’s 24th Congressional District

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY – Former Miami-Dade County Commission Chairmar Jean Monestime today announced his candidacy for the United States House of Representatives ir Florida’s 24th Congressional District, following Congresswoman Frederica Wilson’s announcement that she will not seek reelection.

Monestime, the first Haitian American elected to the Miami-Dade County Commission and the first Haitian American to serve as Chairman of the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners, said he is running to continue the tradition of strong leadership, community advocacy, and public service that has defined the district for generations.

“Congresswoman Frederica Wilson has devoted her life to serving our community as an educator, mentor, and tireless advocate for working families,” Monestime said. “Her commitment to young people, her leadership through the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, and her unwavering voice for South Florida have left a lasting mark on our community. I thank her for her extraordinary service and wish her continued success as she begins this next chapter.”

Profile: Jean Monestine

Monestime’s own journey reflects the aspirations of many tamilies who call South Florida home.

Born in Haiti, he arrived in the United States alone at age 17 without speaking English. He worked his way through school, earning a bachelor’s degree in finance from Florida International University and an MBA from Nova Southeastern University before building a successful career in business, real estate, and public service.

During his tenure on the Miami-Dade County Commission, Monestime secured significant intrastructure investments, championed economic development initiatives, and worked to improve quality of life throughout District 2.

As Commission Chairman, he helped guide one of the nation’s largest local governments through critical challenges while building consensus across diverse communities.

Florida’s 24th Congressional District

“Florida’s 24th Congressional District is one of the most diverse districts in America and home to one of the largest Haitian American communities in the United States,” Monestime said. “This district deserves a representative who understands the struggles of working families, the hopes of immigrants seeking opportunity, and the importance of creating pathways to economic success for the next generation.”

Monestime said his campaign will focus on economic opportunity, affordable housing, quality education, public safety, healthcare access, small business growth, and protecting the interests of South Florida families in Washington.

“For more than four decades, this community has given me opportunities that changed my life,” Monestime said. “I am running for Congress because I believe in giving back, fighting for our neighborhoods, and ensuring that every child, regardless of where they come from, has the opportunity to Achieve the American Dream.”

Additional announcements, endorsements, and community listening sessions will be announced in the coming weeks.