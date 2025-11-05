Entertainment

The KPK Tour: Kanal la p ap kanpe! A Powerful Celebration of Haitian Resilience and Collective Action

Join Dr. Bertrhude Albert for ‘Heroes of the Massacre River’ Watch Party

Dr. Bertrhude Albert for ‘Heroes of the Massacre River’ Watch Party

MIAMI – P4H Global proudly announces The KPK Tour: Kanal la p ap kanpe! — a multi-city watch party and community conversation series centered on the groundbreaking documentary The Heroes of the Massacre River, directed by Samuel Dameus.

This tour celebrates one of the most extraordinary moments in modern Haitian history — the building of the Wanament Canal, a project born not from government decree or foreign aid, but from the collective will and unity of the Haitian people.

At each stop, Dr. Bertrhude Albert, who is featured in the documentary and serves as one of Haiti’s most compelling voices for transformation, will lead an intimate and powerful conversation exploring what this movement means for Haiti, the diaspora, and the future being built together. In select locations, Dr. Albert will be joined by director Samuel Dameus, whose lens captured the heart of a people reclaiming their story.

“What happens when a people decide their story will no longer be silenced?  They rise. They speak. They reclaim their power,” says Dr. Albert. “The Wanament Canal movement is a symbol of hope and determination — a reminder that when we come together, we can build not only canals, but a new vision for our homeland.”

The KPK Tour: Kanal la p ap kanpe! Tour Dates & Locations

 

Date City Venue Time
Thu, Nov 6 Miami, FL Herbert & Nicole

Wertheim

Performing Arts

Center

 7:00 PM
Fri, Nov 7 Orlando, FL 800 N Pine Hills

Rd

 6:00 PM
Sat, Nov 8 Tampa, FL The Portico Cafe 5:00 PM
Thu, Nov 13 Gainesville, FL Vida Springs

Church

 6:00 PM

 

Fri, Nov 14 West Palm Beach,

FL

 The Ark Church of

God

 7:00 PM
Thu, Nov 20 North Miami

Beach, FL

 Julius Littman

Performing Arts

Theater

 7:00 PM
Fri, Nov 21 Pompano Beach,

FL

 New Covenant

Church

 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 12 Coral Springs, FL The Center – Coral

Springs Center for

the Arts

 7:00 PM

All events are free and open to the public, though seating is limited. Attendees are encouraged to reserve their spots early via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/the-kpk-tour-4740853

THE HEROES OF THE MASSACRE RIVER – OFFICIAL TRAILER

