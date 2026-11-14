7 Florida Medical Malpractice Lawyers Helping Patients Seek Accountability

MIAMI – A missed diagnosis, a wrong dose, or a surgical mistake can change a family’s life in a moment. After the shock fades, many patients ask the same question: was this a bad outcome, or did someone fail to meet the standard of care?

Florida does not make that question easy to answer. Before a patient can file a malpractice lawsuit, state law requires a pre-suit investigation, a written opinion from a medical expert, and a formal notice of intent to sue. After the notice goes out, the defendant’s insurance company gets 90 days to review the claim, and no lawsuit can be filed during that time. Each step has rules, and a mistake can weaken an otherwise strong case.

That is why the choice of legal help matters. Medical negligence cases take time, money, and medical knowledge, and defendants fight them hard.

This list looks at seven Florida firms that handle these claims for patients. For each one, you will see where it works, what experience it reports, and what stands out about how it approaches a case. Use the details to ask better questions, compare your options, and understand what to look for before you sign anything.

1. Freidin Brown, P.A.

Medical negligence claims in Florida start with a pre-suit investigation, so many patients first want to see how Florida medical malpractice lawyers screen a case, line up a medical expert, and prepare for court. Freidin Brown, P.A. works from offices in Miami and Fort Myers and represents patients across the state. The firm has served clients since 1976. Founding partner Philip Freidin has practiced law for 50 years, has been Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Florida Bar since 1989, and oversees every case the firm handles.

The firm limits its caseload on purpose. It selects cases carefully so its lawyers can give each client real attention, and at least two lawyers help plan strategy on every case. The team also regularly consults with nursing and medical experts from around the country, which matters in a field where cases rise or fall on medical proof. A 2026 national law firm ranking placed the firm in Tier 1 in Miami for medical malpractice (plaintiffs).

Its results show the kind of cases it takes to court. They include a $38 million jury judgment for twin boys who lost their sight after a doctor failed to properly screen for and diagnose retinopathy of prematurity. They also include a $9.75 million settlement for a mother who suffered a stroke after a cesarean section at a Miami hospital. The firm reports more than $500 million recovered for clients. Past results do not predict future outcomes.

Patients can ask for a free, confidential case evaluation. The firm works on a contingency basis, so clients pay no fees or costs up front. Staff members speak Spanish, and the firm offers meetings over Zoom for people who cannot travel to an office.

2. Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley, P.A.

This West Palm Beach firm handles malpractice claims against doctors, hospitals, and pharmacies from offices in West Palm Beach, Tampa, and Tallahassee. The firm says it has more than 45 years of experience, and a 2026 national law firm ranking placed it in Tier 1 in West Palm Beach for medical malpractice (plaintiffs). Its website reports that a Florida court upheld a $70.8 million medical negligence judgment against a major hospital. Defendants can appeal a large judgment, so a firm’s record after the trial is worth asking about.

3. Edwards & Ragatz, P.A.

This Jacksonville firm represents patients in Florida and Georgia. It earned a Tier 1 Jacksonville ranking for medical malpractice (plaintiffs) in the 2026 list, a spot the firm says it has held for more than a decade. Its lawyers focus on trials and prepare each case for a jury, which can shape how defendants and their insurance companies view settlement talks. The firm reports that about 80 percent of its cases come from other attorneys, and it lists a $228 million personal injury judgment among its results.

4. Colling Gilbert Wright (The Florida Firm)

Stewart Colling, Ronald Gilbert, and Melvin Wright started this Orlando firm in 2005 after years together at a predecessor firm. According to his FindLaw profile, Gilbert began representing injured people in 1986 with an emphasis on medical malpractice. The firm also takes nursing home and trucking cases, which helps families whose loved one’s harm involves several kinds of claims. It held a Tier 2 Orlando ranking for medical malpractice (plaintiffs) in 2026, and its lawyers offer free consultations, including virtual appointments.

5. Maney Gordon Trial Lawyers

This Tampa firm earned a Tier 1 Tampa ranking for medical malpractice (plaintiffs) in 2026. Managing partner Jack Gordon is board certified in medical malpractice law by the American Board of Professional Liability Attorneys. Gordon has said that a two-week malpractice trial with expert witnesses and exhibits can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. That cost is one reason patients look for a firm that can fund a full case, and his profile notes that other lawyers send the firm many of its cases.

6. Liberman Cabrera Thompson & Reitman, PLLC

Four lawyers from an established Fort Lauderdale practice formed this firm in 2019 to focus on medical malpractice and personal injury claims. In 2026, it earned Tier 1 Fort Lauderdale rankings in both medical malpractice (plaintiffs) and personal injury litigation (plaintiffs). Founding partner Scott Liberman has appeared on a national peer-review lawyer list since 2007. A newer firm name can still carry years of courtroom experience, so look at the lawyers behind it.

7. Boyers Law Group

This Coral Gables firm describes itself as a boutique trial firm that handles major personal injury, medical malpractice, and product liability cases. Founding shareholder Robert Boyers has tried negligence cases for more than 25 years and is a past president of the Miami-Dade County Trial Lawyers’ Association. The firm earned a Tier 1 Miami ranking for medical malpractice (plaintiffs) in 2026. A smaller trial practice can suit patients who want direct contact with the lawyer handling the case.

Choosing Help After a Medical Error

Choosing a lawyer after medical harm is a personal decision, and no list can replace your own research. Compare how long each firm has handled these cases, how it describes its approach to trial, and whether it offers an initial consultation. Check each lawyer’s standing with the Florida Bar, and ask how the firm pays for medical experts. Florida’s pre-suit rules and filing deadlines apply to every claim, so speak with a lawyer early and keep copies of your medical records, bills, and notes about what happened.