Cultural Kids Festival Brings Music, Art, and Storytelling to The Underline

MIAMI – Families across South Florida are invited to experience culture, creativity, and community at COOLTURE: Cultural Kids Festival. This free, family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, February 7, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Inter Grove Gallery (2771 SW 27th Ave, Miami FL 33133 ) at The Underline.

Produced by Caribbean American Heritage Florida Inc. (CAHFI), COOLTURE is an interactive cultural festival designed to introduce children and families to global traditions through music, dance, art, storytelling, and hands-on activities. Moreover, the event transforms The Underline into a vibrant space where kids can explore creativity, movement, and cultural expression in a fun and welcoming environment.

COOLTURE: Cultural Kids Festival Core Activations

Mini Maestros

Art and craft activities are designed to spark creativity and imagination. These include African mask painting sessions and a fun Haitian culture Trivia game – Haiti.

Story & Sounds

Interactive storytelling and musical moments celebrate global cultures. Featured Caribbean Authors include AP Sealy (The Adventures of Carni & Val) and Simone Russell (Jamaica in Every Letter).

Dance & Rhythm

Music and movement experiences invite kids and families to move together. Featured performances include top performer PetaGay Letren, Nara Bollywood Dance Company and Lauderhill Steel Ensemble.

In addition to the cultural activities, attendees can enjoy food offerings and live music. This creates a full sensory experience for all ages.

“COOLTURE was created to give children the opportunity to learn about culture in a way that feels joyful, engaging, and accessible,” said Asa P. Sealy, Executive Director of Caribbean American Heritage Florida Inc. “By partnering with The Underline, we’re able to activate a public space in a meaningful way, bringing families together, encouraging creativity, and reinforcing the idea that culture is something to be experienced, shared, and celebrated.”

The event supports CAHFI’s mission. It uses culture to educate, uplift, and strengthen communities. It also offers inclusive programs for youth and families.

The Underline, a 10-mile linear park transforming the space beneath Miami’s Metrorail into a world-class public destination, sees COOLTURE as a natural fit for its community-centered programming.

“COOLTURE embodies what The Underline is all about, creating welcoming, engaging spaces where community, creativity, and culture intersect,” said Lisa Barber-Hannaway, Events & Programming Manager at The Underline. “This event offers families a unique opportunity to connect, learn, and celebrate together in a dynamic public space.”

COOLTURE is free and open to the public. Families are encouraged to arrive early and participate in all activities throughout the morning.

Event Details

What: COOLTURE: Cultural Kids Festival

When: Saturday, February 7 | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Where: Inter Grove Gallery at The Underline – 2771 SW 27th Ave, Miami FL 33133

Admission: Free and open to the public

For more information about COOLTURE or Caribbean American Heritage Florida Inc., visit www.mycahfi.org.