Washington D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Frederica Wilson was sworn into the 119th Congress. Rep. Frederica Wilson is starting her eighth term. She will serve the people of Florida’s 24th Congressional District. She was joined by her family at the ceremony.

“I am honored that the people of South Florida have entrusted me with the responsibility of representing them in Congress,” Congresswoman Wilson said. “I am committed to fighting for the people of South Florida, including addressing our property insurance crisis, combating climate change, strengthening our infrastructure, tackling inflation, focusing on prevention, not detention, and safeguarding the rights of everyday Americans. ‘Fight, Freddie, fight’ has always been my mantra, and I’ll bring that spirit to Congress every single day until I have no soles left in my shoes to fight. As Democrats, we remain committed to working with anyone to lower the cost of living and create better-paying American jobs— jobs, jobs, jobs. And we’ll take on anyone who stands in the way. I look forward to working with both Republicans and Democrats to deliver for the American people.”

Florida’s 24th Congressional District

Florida’s 24th Congressional District stretches from parts of the City of Miami to Southern Broward. The district includes all or parts of the City of Miami, City of Miami Beach, City of Miami Gardens, City of Aventura, Bal Harbour Village, Town of Bay Harbour Islands, Town of Golden Beach, Indian Creek Park, North Bay Village, City of Sunny Isles Beach, Town of Surfside, Village of El Portal, City of North Miami, City of North Miami Beach, City of Opa-Locka, City of West Park, Miami Shores Village, Biscayne Park, City of Miramar, and Pembroke Park.