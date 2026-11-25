On view Dec. 3-5 at GoodDays Studios, CTC: Creativity, Talent + Culture traces four decades of work by the artist known as Elleone and showcases a new collection rooted in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward

MIAMI — New Orleans multidisciplinary artist and graffiti writer Lionel Milton, also known as Elleone, will present his first solo exhibition in Miami during Miami Art Week. CTC: Creativity, Talent + Culture runs Dec. 3-5 at GoodDays Studios, according to a news release.

The show pairs a visual timeline of Milton’s work from the 1980s to the present with a new collection. The new pieces draw on humor, grief and his upbringing in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward.

Key facts

What: CTC: Creativity, Talent + Culture, Lionel Milton’s first solo exhibition in Miami

CTC: Creativity, Talent + Culture, Lionel Milton’s first solo exhibition in Miami When: Dec. 3-5, 2026. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Dec. 3-5, 2026. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Evenings: Music and art, 6 to 10 p.m.

Music and art, 6 to 10 p.m. Where: GoodDays Studios, 1761 NW 21st Terrace, Miami, FL 33142

GoodDays Studios, 1761 NW 21st Terrace, Miami, FL 33142 Admission: Free with RSVP

What CTC Means in the Lower Ninth Ward

In the Lower Ninth Ward, CTC can stand for “Cross the Canal” or “Cut Throat City.” Milton reimagines the initials as Creativity, Talent + Culture, a tribute to the resourcefulness he learned growing up in the neighborhood.

He spent his early years skateboarding its streets and spray-painting abandoned walls. The neighborhood still shapes his perspective. Every skyline he paints is seen from the Lower Ninth Ward’s Mississippi River levee.

Inside the New Collection at Miami Art Week

In the new work, Milton sets black and red against white, sometimes reversing the palette. The result is a visual call-and-response between past and present.

His recurring trickster character, HELO, appears throughout the collection. HELO adds humor to some of the exhibition’s most personal pieces.

“As a New Orleanian, you learn to do more with less,” Milton said. “This body of work reflects my humanity and sense of humor. It contains both comedy and tragedy, and I held nothing back. “It’s one of the most personal collections I’ve ever made. I think my mom would be proud of me.”

Through paintings, murals and functional art, the exhibition shows how graffiti lettering, skateboarding, hip-hop and New Orleans culture shaped the style Milton calls Visual Gumbo Funk.

Each evening, visitors can explore the show with music by DJ Mixx Reggae Boy Sounds of Miami and DJ Derrick Freeman of New Orleans.

Who Is Lionel Milton?

Milton’s work spans paintings, public murals, festival posters and commercial commissions. He has collaborated with graffiti artist Mark Bodē and created work for Sony PlayStation, Disney, Red Bull and Heineken.

In New Orleans, he has designed posters and merchandise for the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience. He also created a commemorative tote during an artist residency at the New Orleans Public Library.

His murals Empathy Loves Company and We Are One honor Black men killed by violence. They reflect his use of public art to reckon with loss in his community.

For more, visit lionelmilton.com or follow @lionelmiltonart on Instagram.

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