MIAMI — The much-anticipated Jazz in the Heights presents America-N-Miami returns on Saturday, November 8, 2025, for an unforgettable evening of live music, community spirit, heartfelt appreciation for local heroes, benefitting federal workers and hurricane Melissa survivors.

America-N-Miami will take place at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition, 10901 Coral Way, from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM, featuring headline performances by Dru Hill, 803 Fresh, TK Soul, and the POP 2000 Tour.

The annual concert, originally held at Zoo Miami, has now moved to the larger Fairgrounds to accommodate its rapidly growing audience and vendor base. The relocation provides enhanced accessibility and safety while continuing to spotlight the community’s entrepreneurs and veterans.

“This is a full-circle event,” said Vice-Chairman Kionne L. McGhee. “Our growth means more space, more vendors, and more opportunities for the families and small businesses of District 9. Every dollar made still pours directly back into the community.”

A Platform with Purpose

Beyond entertainment, America-N-Miami serves as a platform for impact. The event’s proceeds and donations will directly support District 9’s Avengers youth initiative, South Dade Women Veterans Alliance, PATCHES PPEC, and local schools participating in the event’s annual competition program. Students from Homestead Senior, Mays Conservatory of the Arts, Biotech High, and others will compete for cash awards benefiting their arts programs.

“This event is about unity and purpose,” McGhee added. “From vendor donations to QR code contributions, 100 percent of the proceeds go back into the community—to help hurricane victims, federal workers impacted by pay delays, and local nonprofit organizations.”

Concertgoers will also have the opportunity to make small digital donations through interactive QR codes—contributing as little as $3.05 toward local causes, including hurricane relief and food insecurity efforts.

Community, Culture, and Connection

In addition to live performances, the festival will feature a vendor marketplace showcasing Miami’s diverse small business community, a veterans’ tribute, and special appearances by hosts James T, Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee, and Papa Keith, along with community leaders and surprise guests.

VIP donations will benefit the South Dade Women Veterans Alliance, ensuring continued support for local veterans. Food trucks will operate fee-free, with optional contributions going toward non-profits located in District 9.

“This event reminds us that while we celebrate through music and joy, it’s about something bigger—service, compassion, and giving back,” McGhee said.

Event Details

What: Jazz in the Heights presents America-N-Miami

When: Saturday, November 8, 2025 | 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Where: Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition, 10901 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33165

Featuring: Dru Hill, TK Soul, 803 Fresh, and the POP 2000 Tour

Admission: Free General Admission | VIP options available

Hosted By: James T, Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee, and Papa Keith

Tickets: Eventbrite.com