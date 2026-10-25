Jamaica Targets 400,000 Canada Winter Seats

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has launched a five-city Canada marketing campaign aimed at converting approximately 400,000 available airline seats into bookings for Jamaica’s 2026-27 winter tourist season.

Canada tourism campaign supports Jamaica’s recovery

Bartlett is traveling with Tourism Director Donovan White and other Jamaica Tourist Board representatives. The delegation will meet travel advisers, tourism partners and media in Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Montreal as Jamaica works to rebuild demand following Hurricane Melissa.

The campaign combines destination presentations, product launches, media interviews and industry networking. Its goal is to translate expanded Canada-Jamaica airlift into visitor arrivals and tourism revenue while keeping the destination visible in a key source market.

“Every seat that comes into Jamaica represents an opportunity, but that opportunity is only realized when it becomes a booking, a visitor and spending that reaches our people,” Bartlett said.

He said protecting travel demand during recovery will support hotels and the broader tourism economy, including farmers, craft vendors, transportation providers, entertainers, tour operators and small businesses.

“Our approach is to meet the market where it is,” Bartlett said. He added that the campaign is designed to reach travel advisers, media and partners who influence destination choices, while highlighting local experiences and updates across Jamaica’s tourism product.

Five-city Canada tour: Toronto to Montreal

The program began in Toronto on Oct. 23 with the Jamaica Tourist Board’s Fall/Winter 2026 Greater Toronto Area Destination Update Seminar and media interviews. The delegation also participated in the Diaspora Impact Awards Ceremony and Toronto’s fourth annual BlackNorth Initiative Excellence Gala on Oct. 24.

The delegation traveled to Calgary on Oct. 25 for media interviews and the JTB Calgary Product Launch on Oct. 26. The event includes a Destination Jamaica presentation and a networking reception with tourism partners and stakeholders.

The tour continues to Edmonton on Oct. 27 for a Fall/Winter 2026 Destination Presentation, followed by a Winnipeg product launch and media engagements on Oct. 28. The Western Canada stops are intended to strengthen trade relationships and expand winter visitor business.

The final stop is Montreal on Oct. 29, where the delegation will conduct French-language television, radio and digital interviews and meet trade media serving Quebec. The schedule also includes a meeting with a Transat representative and an interview with Profession Voyage.

Tourism Service Excellence Awards next

Bartlett is scheduled to return to Jamaica on Oct. 30 ahead of the Tourism Service Excellence Awards on Oct. 31 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

Bartlett said the awards will recognize tourism workers whose service supports Jamaica’s global appeal. He described the Canada campaign as an effort to secure business that sustains jobs, supports families and creates economic opportunities in communities across the island.