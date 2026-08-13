GC Foster College Launches Sports Film Writing Retreat

KINGSTON, Jamaica – GC Foster College is putting Jamaica’s sporting legacy in front of the camera. The institution will host its inaugural Sports Film and Documentary Writing Retreat from October 19–21, 2026. This is a three-day, in-person program designed to develop screen-ready stories rooted in Jamaica’s and the Caribbean’s rich athletic culture.

The retreat will bring together students, emerging writers, sports practitioners and creatives with ideas, drafts, scripts or completed projects. Meanwhile, it will also connect participants with industry professionals from Jamaica, the wider Caribbean and the Jamaican and Caribbean Diaspora in the United States and Canada.

For Adjunct Lecturer and Sports Marketer Carole Beckford, the initiative marks a deliberate move by GC Foster College into a growing lane at the intersection of sport, media and intellectual property.

“The business of sport film and documentary is worth pursuing. The Caribbean is a potpourri of interesting stories, so the retreat is one way of galvanizing the stories and the people,” Beckford emphasized.

Sports Storytelling

Beckford said GC Foster’s established role in training sport practitioners gives the college a natural platform to expand into sports storytelling, creative production and the business opportunities surrounding both.

Jamaica has produced generations of athletes, teams and moments that have commanded global attention. However, many of those stories, Beckford argues, remain underdeveloped for film, documentary and serial formats. This is happening at a time when sports content continues to travel across platforms and borders.

The timing, she said, is critical for Jamaica’s creative industries. This is especially true as the country looks to convert its sporting heritage into marketable stories with cultural depth and international appeal.

“It can connect generations and that is key,” Beckford said, pointing to the power of sports storytelling to preserve history. In addition, it introduces Jamaican and Caribbean narratives to new audiences around the world.

For Beckford, the opportunity is not only archival. It is also commercial: creating a pipeline for emerging writers and practitioners to shape ideas. These ideas can compete in the international sports film and documentary marketplace.

“Sharing ideas is a good place to start,” she said, while stressing the importance of keeping abreast of developments and trends in the global industry.

A think tank for sports stories

The retreat positions itself less as a traditional writing workshop and more as a collaborative story lab. Here, participants can shape raw ideas, lived experience, and industry knowledge into viable screen projects.

When asked about the gaps the retreat hopes to address among aspiring sports film and documentary writers, Beckford said the program surfaces those gaps. These gaps include story development and structure, as well as access, financing, production pathways and industry relationships.

The target audience includes students pursuing further studies in sport, particularly those seeking career options beyond traditional roles. Additionally, it appeals to established practitioners interested in diversifying their professional opportunities.

“This is a program for anyone with an idea, draft, script and finished product. We will connect you with the key people. We are zoning in on Sport,” Beckford explained.

Industry experts from Jamaica and abroad have been invited to lead sessions during the inaugural retreat. St. Thomas University in the United States is also expected to participate through its existing Memorandum of Understanding with GC Foster College.

Discussions are additionally being pursued with JAMPRO, the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) and other key stakeholders in the business and creative sectors.

The emerging framework reflects a key reality of screen-based sports storytelling: writers are only one part of the equation. Furthermore, to move from concept to camera, projects need access to athletes, producers, marketers, financiers, broadcasters, institutions and other industry players.

From the field to the screen

GC Foster College has long been associated with developing talent for sport. Now, the institution is signaling that the next frontier may include the screen, the pitch deck and the global marketplace for sports content.

With the College set to mark its 50th anniversary in 2030, Beckford sees a chance. She wants to strengthen GC Foster’s role. More importantly, she wants it to connect Jamaica’s sports ecosystem.

“We can do more to document and tell those stories through film and documentaries,” she noted, describing the retreat as an important beginning driven directly from the sport sector.

The economic argument is central to the pitch. Beckford believes Jamaica should treat its sporting stories not only as cultural memory, but as intellectual property and creative assets. These assets are capable of reaching buyers, platforms and audiences well beyond the island.

Asked why Jamaica should invest specifically in developing writers for sports film and documentary storytelling, Beckford was direct: “It is already a competitive advantage. It is worthy of building.”

Measuring success one story at a time

For Beckford, success will not be measured only by attendance or the number of ideas generated over three days. Instead, the real test will be whether the retreat can push at least one story closer to production.

Asked what success could look like six months to a year after the retreat, she offered a concise benchmark: “If we get one series, documentary or film idea, that is a win.”

That goal underscores the retreat’s practical ambition: to move promising concepts and existing material closer to projects. These are projects that can be developed, produced and distributed.

With the Caribbean’s sporting history, there are many untold stories. GC Foster College’s October retreat can help bring them to light. It can also serve as a starting point for new projects. Plus, it links the people, stories, and industry skills needed to bring Jamaican and Caribbean sports stories to the screen. Best of all, it brings these narratives to life on screen.