Three past champions face Chronixx, Protoje and first-time nominee Runkus for Best Reggae Album at the 69th Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES – The battle for reggae’s biggest prize is a matchup of heavyweights. Past winners Ziggy Marley, Buju Banton and Shaggy are among the six nominees for Best Reggae Album at the 2027 Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy announced the nominations on Monday, November 16.

They’ll compete against second-time nominees Chronixx and Protoje, and Runkus, who earns his first Grammy nod.

The 2027 Best Reggae Album Nominees

Brightside, Ziggy Marley

Lottery, Shaggy

Too Too Bad, Buju Banton

Exile, Chronixx

Art of Acceptance, Protoje

Supernova, Runkus

Ziggy Marley Chases a Record-Extending Win

Brightside is Ziggy Marley’s seventh solo nomination, and he comes in as the most decorated artist in the category’s history. He has won Best Reggae Album four times as a solo artist: for Love Is My Religion, Ziggy Marley in Concert (2014), Fly Rasta (2015) and Ziggy Marley (2017).

He also won three more times as lead singer of Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, for Conscious Party (1989), One Bright Day (1990) and Fallen Is Babylon (1998). That’s seven trophies in one category, and a win for Brightside would make it eight.

Shaggy Goes for a Third Win With ‘Lottery’

Shaggy is in the running for the eighth time with Lottery. The dancehall-pop star first won in 1996 with Boombastic, then shared the award with Sting in 2019 for their joint album 44/876.

Buju Banton Looks for His Second Grammy

Too Too Bad is Buju Banton’s eighth nomination. His only win so far came in 2011 for Before the Dawn, and the reggae icon is now chasing a second.

The New Generation: Chronixx, Protoje and Runkus

Chronixx returns with Exile and Protoje with Art of Acceptance. Both are leaders of Jamaica’s reggae revival movement and are nominated for the second time. Runkus, a first-time nominee, rounds out the field with Supernova. It’s a breakthrough moment for one of the genre’s fastest-rising voices.

A Crowded Field

About 119 albums were considered for Best Reggae Album this year. The final round of voting runs from December 10 to January 7.

Reggae’s Grammy Legacy

Reggae became a Grammy category in 1984. Black Uhuru’s Anthem won the first award at the 1985 ceremony. Last year’s winner was Keznamdi, for Blxxd & Fyah.

The 69th Annual Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, February 7, 2027, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

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