Couples Resorts’ Annual Charity Golf Tournament Benefits Pediatric Care

ST. MARY, Jamaica – Couples Resorts brought together 70 golfers on Sunday, August 23, for its 24th annual Charity Golf Tournament. This event raised $2.8 million JMD in support of the Issa Trust Foundation and its forthcoming Mary Issa Pediatric Health Center.

Held at Sandals Golf and Country Club in Upton, St. Mary, the two-man scramble drew sponsors. Sponsors included Wisynco, Nations Choice, CPJ, Select Brands, and ICWI. This underscored the hospitality group’s continued commitment to community health and youth-focused care in Jamaica.

Proceeds will support the Mary Issa Pediatric Health Center. It is a 9,000-square-foot facility planned for Richmond, St. Ann. Richmond is about 20 minutes from Ocho Rios. Once completed, the center is expected to expand access to critical pediatric medical services. Moreover, it will serve as a catalyst for local jobs, community development and long-term economic impact.

Tournament organizers named Derrick Dalrymple and Warren Gordon winners of this year’s event.