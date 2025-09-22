Mary Issa Health Center: A Beacon for Children’s Care

ST. ANN, Jamaica – The Issa Trust Foundation proudly announces the near completion of the Mary Issa Pediatric & Adolescent Centre. This achievement coincides with two decades of dedicated service to Jamaica’s children. This groundbreaking health center reflects the Foundation’s ongoing mission to provide world-class health care for the nation’s youth.

A Vision for the Future

Paul Issa, Chairman of The Issa Trust Foundation, highlights the significance of this development: “With this health center, we will be bringing lasting benefits to our young people. We will address the physical, mental, and social health challenges faced by children and teenagers on the North Coast and across Jamaica.”

Comprehensive Services for Children and Teens

Located in Richmond, St. Ann, the Mary Issa Pediatric & Adolescent Centre is designed to serve children from newborns to teenagers. The facility will offer a wide array of services under one roof, including:

General pediatric care

Specialty clinics

Mental health and counseling support

A full vision suite, where children can receive eye exams and have their lenses made on-site

Importantly, no child will be turned away due to financial circumstances, upholding the Foundation’s commitment to accessible, high-quality care for all.

Transforming Health Care for Generations

The establishment of the Mary Issa Health Centre represents a significant commitment to Jamaica’s future.

“It is a significant commitment, but one that donors can take pride in knowing they are helping to transform the landscape of healthcare for generations to come,” says Paul Issa.

About The Issa Trust Foundation

The Issa Trust Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Couples Resort, dedicated to making a meaningful and lasting difference in the lives of Jamaican children. The new health center marks a major milestone in their continued efforts to support the health and well-being of the nation’s youth.

Conclusion

As the Mary Issa Pediatric & Adolescent Centre prepares to open its doors, it stands as a symbol of hope, progress, and a brighter future for Jamaica’s children and families.