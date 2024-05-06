MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Commissioner (District 9), Kionne McGhee, is proud to announce the highly anticipated return of Jazz in the Heights, with a special Southern Soul Mother’s Day Edition showcasing local small businesses. This vibrant community event will take place on May 11, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Zoo Miami, located at 12400 SW 152nd Street, Miami, FL 33177.

Commissioner Kionne McGhee is dedicated to supporting small minority businesses in the local community. Jazz in the Heights serves as a platform to showcase their talents and contributions. Since its inception, Jazz in the Heights has provided opportunities for 190 businesses to participate. This includes food trucks, party rentals, audiovisual services, nurseries, catering companies, and clothing boutiques. Plus, jewelry shops, cosmetics retailers, public works firms, and artists.

Support for Small Businesses

McGhee’s small business support dates back to 2022 with the launch of the Small Business bootcamp initiative. In partnership with Tools for Change and Neighbors and Neighbors Association, Inc. (NANA), small businesses have annually been afforded the opportunity of a 4-week transformative experience, providing an intensive learning environment.

To date the Small Business Bootcamp has paid startup funds for over 100 businesses, provided technical assistance to over 300 businesses and provided grants to 30 businesses.

The small business Boot Camp recipients graduate equipped with the knowledge, skills, and mindset needed to navigate the complexities of starting and growing a successful business. Sessions have included expertise in business planning, financial management, marketing, logistics and legal compliance.

Supporting Safer Communities Program

McGhee sponsored the Supporting Safer Communities Program with a partnership between The Carrie Meek Foundation and Miami Dade County’s office of neighborhood safety. The program passed unanimously from the Board of County Commissioners and Mayor Danielle Levine Cava to invest $8.9 million in the Community Violence Intervention Initiative to combat gun violence and increase safety across Miami-Dade.

McGhee’s small business enterprise programs have certified 344 small businesses with Miami-Dade County and awarded $15 million to small businesses in Miami Dade County.

Jazz in the Heights Celebrates Rich Culture

Next weekend Miamians will enjoy Jazz in the Heights which has become a beloved tradition in the community, offering an evening of soulful music, delectable food, family-friendly fun, and some of the local small business vendors who have graduated from the bootcamp.

This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever, featuring special performances from renowned musical artists TK Soul, Nellie “Tiger” Travis, Sir Charles Jones, and Ronnie Bell. Hosted by TK Owens and James T, attendees can expect an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

“Jazz in the Heights celebrates the rich cultural tapestry of our community while also uplifting and empowering local businesses,” said Commissioner McGhee. “I am committed to fostering an environment of inclusion and equity, where all entrepreneurs have the chance to thrive and succeed. By supporting events like Jazz in the Heights and pledging resources to organizations like the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce (MDCC) South Dade Branch, we are investing in the future of our community and ensuring opportunities for generations to come.”

In the past, Commissioner Kionne McGhee has pledged over $13,000 to support the membership of black-owned businesses in the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce (MDCC) South Dade Branch. This branch serves as an extension of MDCC addressing the unique needs of Black business owners. In addition, creating an environment in the South Dade area that fosters inclusion, equity, and excellence.

Jazz in the Heights is a free event, open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy an evening under the stars with great music and good company.

To register for the event, register on Eventbrite using this link.