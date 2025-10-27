GroceryList Jamaica: Supporting Families During Hurricane Melissa

SOUTH FLORIDA – As Jamaica remains under hurricane watch, GroceryList Jamaica is stepping up efforts to ensure families across the island have access to vital supplies and support. By partnering with supermarkets, wholesalers, and charitable organizations in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Jamaica, GroceryList Jamaica is committed. They aim to reach those most in need during this critical time.

Rapid Response Network

GroceryList Jamaica has a strong network of over 2,000 shoppers and delivery partners. They can quickly help communities in need. Their team is spread out across Jamaica. The organization has warehouses in Kingston, St. Elizabeth, and St. Ann. This setup allows them to quickly distribute relief items and essential goods.

Teams are already stationed on the island, and donors are ready to provide assistance, ensuring that support reaches families as soon as possible.

International Support and Community Engagement

Through GroceryListJamaica.com and the GroceryList Jamaica app, members of the Jamaican diaspora can send care packages directly to loved ones back home. The platform also enables charities and organizations to donate essential supplies. This makes it easier for international and local partners to contribute to ongoing relief efforts.

A Message of Solidarity

“We want families to know they are not alone. GroceryList Jamaica is here to deliver care, support, and relief during this hurricane.” – Jermain Morgan, COO, GroceryList Group

Our Mission

GroceryList Jamaica’s mission is straightforward: to support families in Jamaica, strengthen communities, and provide relief during this challenging period. By leveraging technology, logistics, and strong partnerships, GroceryList Jamaica continues to be a lifeline for those affected by hurricanes and other emergencies.

How You Can Help