Lung Cancer Awareness: Broward Health Medical Center’s Free Event

FORT LAUDERDALE – Broward Health Medical Center is hosting a free, interactive lung cancer awareness event focused on early detection and diagnosis.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S., and it disproportionately impacts Black communities. African American men have the highest lung cancer incidence and mortality rates of any racial or ethnic group and are approximately 15% more likely to develop the disease than white men. These disparities also affect many families across South Florida’s Black and Caribbean communities.

The event will feature BHMC’s new ION robotic bronchoscopy system, a minimally invasive tool for detecting and biopsying lung nodules. Attendees can experience the system firsthand inside the Thoracic Oncology Mobile Experience (TOME) truck for an up-close look at advanced robotic innovations transforming lung cancer care.

COPD screenings to measure lung age will also be offered.

WHERE: Broward Health Medical Center
1600 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
WHEN: Friday, February 20, 8:00 – 12:30 p.m.

 

• 8:00 – 8:30 exclusive sit-down interviews
• 8:30 a.m. – American Heritage High School pre-medical students on site
• 10:00 a.m. – Christian Life Academy (Tamarac) fifth-grade students on site

 
WHO:
  • Dr. Sajive Aleyas, pulmonologist at Broward Health
  • Dr. David De La Zerda, pulmonologist at Broward Health (Spanish)
  • American Heritage pre-medical high school students
  • Christian Life Academy Fifth graders
  • Graduate Medical Education (GME) residents
  • Community members

 
