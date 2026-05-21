Ernie Smith Tribute Album Celebrates a Legend

SOUTH FLORIDA – Global Digital Records LLC proudly announces the release of A Tribute to Ernie Smith. This heartfelt tribute album honors the life, music, and legacy of legendary Jamaican singer-songwriter Ernie Smith.

Release Date: July 31, 2026

July 31, 2026 Label: Global Digital Records LLC

Featuring more than 14 artists coming together to reinterpret Ernie Smith’s timeless songs, this special project celebrates one of Jamaica’s greatest musical storytellers and cultural icons. In addition, Smith was widely recognized for classics such as Life Is Just For Living, Pitta Patta, and Duppy Gunman.

Produced by Ed Robinson, the album brings together an exceptional collection of artists paying tribute through music, love, and deep respect for Ernie’s enduring legacy. Importantly, all proceeds from the album will go directly to Ernie Smith’s estate. Recent coverage also notes Robinson’s involvement in Ernie Smith-related tribute recordings and projects.

A Tribute to Ernie Smith is more than an album—it is a celebration of a legend. His music, message, and cultural impact will live on for generations to come.

Click here to watch the Thanksgiving Service for the Life of Ernie Smith.