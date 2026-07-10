Miami Native Christine Sanon-Jules Launches Campaign for Florida Senate District 34

Candidate unveils Economic Dignity Agenda focused on affordability, homeownership, child care and opportunity for working families

MIAMI — Christine Sanon-Jules, a Miami native, entrepreneur, educator, public servant and community advocate, launched her campaign for Florida Senate District 34 on Thursday, unveiling an Economic Dignity Agenda aimed at addressing South Florida’s affordability crisis and expanding opportunity for working families across Miami-Dade County.

“This campaign is not simply about earning a seat in Tallahassee,” Sanon-Jules said. “It is about giving back to the community that raised me. Senate District 34 is not just where I live. It is where I learned the value of hard work, resilience and service, and where I believe every person deserves an opportunity to succeed. I am running because our families deserve leadership that understands their challenges and will fight for solutions.”

Public Service Career

Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, Sanon-Jules has spent her career investing in people and communities. Her public service began with AmeriCorps, where she worked with families and young people across the county. She later served for more than seven years as a teacher and youth director. As founder of The SEO Group, she has helped businesses expand their reach while mentoring young people, supporting nonprofit organizations and serving on the Miami-Dade County Community Action Agency Board.

In 2022, Sanon-Jules became the first Haitian American woman to secure a Democratic nomination for a congressional seat in Miami-Dade County.

Sanon-Jules said she is running for the Florida Senate because too many families are working harder. However, they are falling further behind.

“Across our district, families are asking the same questions: How do I afford a home? How do I pay for child care? How do I care for aging parents while supporting my children? How do I start a business, keep it open or retire with dignity?” Sanon-Jules said. “These are not partisan questions. They are everyday realities. Our campaign is focused on practical solutions that restore opportunity and economic security.”

Economic Dignity Agenda

Sanon-Jules said her Economic Dignity Agenda is designed to expand opportunity and strengthen families. The agenda also aims to build a more affordable and prosperous Florida. The platform includes proposals to:

Expand homeownership opportunities for working families and first-time buyers.

opportunities for working families and first-time buyers. Make quality child care more affordable for parents while strengthening the workforce.

for parents while strengthening the workforce. Restore Florida’s film and entertainment industry to create jobs and grow the creative economy.

to create jobs and grow the creative economy. Increase access to affordable health care through telehealth and preventive care.

through telehealth and preventive care. Strengthen public education and invest in workforce development.

and invest in workforce development. Support small businesses and entrepreneurs to drive local economic growth.

to drive local economic growth. Protect seniors and veterans by advancing financial security, affordable housing and access to health care.

by advancing financial security, affordable housing and access to health care. Safeguard fundamental freedoms, including reproductive rights, voting rights and equal opportunity for all Floridians.

“Government should create opportunities, not obstacles,” Sanon-Jules said. “Economic dignity means that if you work hard, you should be able to afford a home, raise a family, access quality health care, start a business, receive an excellent education and retire with peace of mind. These should not be privileges reserved for a few. They should be opportunities available to every Floridian.”

Throughout the campaign, Sanon-Jules plans to engage residents across Senate District 34 through neighborhood conversations, town halls, community forums, small-business visits, faith-based outreach and meetings with educators, labor leaders, nonprofit organizations and civic groups. She said listening to residents will remain central to her campaign and her approach to public service.

“The best ideas do not come from politicians. They come from the people living these experiences every day,” Sanon-Jules said. “This campaign is about listening, building trust and uniting people around practical solutions that strengthen our neighborhoods, expand opportunity and improve quality of life.”

Sanon-Jules earned a Bachelor of Science in public administration and a Master of Business Administration from Barry University. She is pursuing a Master of Public Policy at the University of Miami. She is a mother, entrepreneur, and mentor. In addition, she is a longtime advocate for education, youth development and economic empowerment.

The Democratic primary election for Florida Senate District 34 is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026.

For more information about Christine Sanon-Jules, her campaign, upcoming events, volunteer opportunities or the Economic Dignity Agenda, visit christineforfl.com

About Christine Sanon-Jules

Christine Sanon-Jules is a Miami native, entrepreneur, educator, public servant and community advocate seeking election to the Florida Senate to represent District 34.

Throughout her career, she has worked to expand educational opportunities, mentor young people, support working families, strengthen small businesses and advocate for policies that create greater economic opportunity.

Her campaign centers on an Economic Dignity Agenda that prioritizes affordable housing, quality education, accessible health care, child care, job creation and a stronger future for families across Senate District 34.