Drama Series ‘Through Thick & Sin’ Brings Jamaican Flavor to the Screen

LOS ANGELES – An unapologetic patriot, actress Keturah Hamilton welcomes any opportunity to show her Jamaican roots. She does that as Naomi, one of the main characters in Through Thick & Sin, a drama series scheduled for release this year.

Hamilton is also co-creator and one of the show’s writers. It is directed by Emmy-Nominated writer Patricia Cuffie-Jones.

“Naomi is Jamaican-born, and it was very important to our director, Patricia Cuffie-Jones, to maintain the authenticity of the character. We incorporated Jamaican patois into the script because it adds another layer to Naomi’s personality and brings more flavor and richness to her story,” Hamilton explained.

Through Thick & Sin also stars Thomasina Gross as Wendy and Tara Joshi as Tiffany. It is based on three childhood friends — a model, singer, and an actress — whose careers have stalled.

Film Credits

Hamilton, who is from Spanish Town, shares writing credits with Cuffie-Jones and Stevie Sandoval. Cuffie-Jones has directed television movies such as His, Hers & Ours (starring Taye Diggs) and Brewsters Millions: Christmas.

Through Thick & Sin is produced by Phillmonaco Productions, a Los Angeles company. Details of which network will air the series will be announced soon.

The Los Angeles-based Hamilton migrated to the United States in her teens. She worked as a model before getting into acting, and has worked steadily in television and movies.

Her credits include the NBC medical drama, New Amsterdam; Gaslit, a movie starring Sean Penn; and Nanny, a movie that starred Leslie Uggams, best known for playing Kizzy in Roots.

While versatility is critical for any successful actor, Hamilton is excited about portraying a Jamaican.

“I’m incredibly proud of my Jamaican heritage, so being able to see elements of my culture written into the script and represented on screen is truly a dream come true for me,” she said.

Watch A Preview of ‘Through Thick & Sin’