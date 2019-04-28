Jamaican Actress, Keturah Hamilton Co-Stars in Upcoming Movie, “Lethalz”

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Lethalz, a movie co-starring Jamaican Keturah Hamilton, will begin production in the United States this summer. The drama focuses on a team of crime-fighters who take on a human trafficking ring.

Hamilton, who is originally from rural St. Catherine parish, plays Samantha and is also the project’s executive producer.

She came up with the idea for Lethalz in late 2017 after considerable research on human and sex trafficking.

The decision to make a feature-length film was made after a ‘short’ of Lethalz was shown in February at TLC Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, and got enthusiastic response.

For most of her professional life, Hamilton has worked as a model but also dabbled in acting. She has appeared in two films: Still A Teen Movie and Redemption of Paradise.

With Lethalz, she breaks new ground as executive producer, a role that gives her “strong input”. “When you are creating and producing a project, it’s a team effort. You have to take away your emotions and ego, and listen to the voices of the experts you hired in order to make the project a success,” she stated.

Raised in Chicago, Hamilton had a successful career as a print and campaign model with companies such as Gucci, before branching out into acting.

For Lethalz, she wanted a strong female presence given the emergence of movements like #Metoo and the effect human trafficking has on women.

Lethalz also stars Ikumi Yoshimatsu and Ally Teixeira, with the director being Rumena Dinevska. Ana Reinhard is producer while screenplay is written by Kamala Lane.

Hamilton is looking forward to working on Lethalz. She hopes the message of the gender-strong film will resonate far and wide.

“I don’t believe in expectations. I believe in putting in the work and the results will happen. My vision is to bring awareness and spread the message that women are powerful, and we can do and have it all,” she said.

