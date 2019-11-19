Grammy Winner & Author, Anthony Hamilton Showcases New Book at Art Beat Miami

Art Beat Miami – Little Haiti’s Satellite Art Basel Art Fair

MIAMI – The 6th annual Art Beat Miami is five days of art, culture, food, fashion and music inspired by Haiti and the Caribbean.

Art Beat Miami takes place at the Caribbean Marketplace (5925 NE 2 Avenue) of the Little Haiti Cultural Center from December 4 to December 8.

In its sixth year, South Floridians and tourists will see art from 40 emerging and renowned artists from the Caribbean and around the world, feel the beat of Haitian music while seeing art on the catwalk from local and national fashion designers, taste and enjoy curated fare from renowned Caribbean chefs.

Guests will attend the fun-filled sip and paint affair and rub elbows with R&B award winning artist, Anthony Hamilton who will sign his book, Cornbread Fish ‘N Collard Greens: Inside the Music.

During Art Basel Week, Art Beat Miami invites attendees to discover multidisciplinary works of art by national and internationally recognized artists at the Caribbean Marketplace while enjoying live music, food, fashion shows and conversations with artists.

This year’s Art Beat Miami highlights include the following:

Wednesday, December 4th – Art Beat Miami’s FREE Opening Night Preview Party



​Musical performances by Mikaben and Sarah Jane Rameau. Free Admission with RSVP.

Thursday, December 5th – Art Beat Miami Sip & Paint

A live interactive painting lesson with exhibiting artists participating in the Art Beat Miami Art Fair. Hosted by ArtLaurea. Admission is FREE; $25 painting packages are available. Click here for more info.

Friday, December 6th – Spice It Up! Miami – Art Basel Edition

Featuring book signing by Grammy Award Winning Musical Artist & Author, Anthony Hamilton

Spice It Up! Miami will showcase Chef Stephan of Haiti, Chef Nurse of Barbados, Chef Nate Pitmaster of Haiti, Mixologist Ben Fuego of St. Thomas and Misha’s Cupcakes.

Calling all foodies to participate in this fun interactive cooking session where they will learn to make recipes curated by celebrity chefs.

Attendees will be able to eat, drink and dance with the backdrop of the Art Beat Miami Art Fair at the Caribbean Marketplace. Click here for more info

Saturday, December 7th – Art Beat Miami Sew Artsy (Art on the Catwalk)

Sew Artsy is the latest signature event added to the amazing lineup that features 10 fashion designers showcasing their wearable art inspired masterpieces.

Art interpreted to fashion will cascade down the catwalk to the delight of those in attendance.

FEATURED DESIGNER SHOWCASE

Derrick Grant– DK Designs

Patrick Tardieu-Bogosse

Marvalyn Nelson-House of Lamaica Couture

Ruth Louissaint-Ruth Louissaint Designs

Mercedes Dericho-Risqué Dukes Swim Apparel

Free General Admission; Limited VIP seating available – $25 (includes reserved seating, appetizers & gift bag). Click here for more info

Saturday, December 7th – Poetic Lakay – Art Basel Edition

A monthly poetry/open mic event, Poetic Lakay serves as a platform for upcoming performing artists to express themselves through the arts – poetry, spoken-word, dance and music. Poetic Lakay is hosted by Cultural Ambassador, Mecca AKA Grimo.

Art Beat Miami is presented by Little Haiti Optimist Club, Northeast Second Avenue Partnership and produced by Marie Louissaint and Joann Milord.