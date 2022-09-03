Caribbean Culture Fest Serves More Musical Flavor In Miramar

MIRAMAR – The Caribbean Cultural Events presented by Madame Gougousse returns with an out-of-this-earth flavorful talents. Caribbean Culture Fest Organizer, Staff, and Team have opened the box office with a line-up of artists preparing to hit the CCF Stage.

This year expect to enjoy a festival with more Musical Flavor, Empowering Caribbean Youth Talent, and more Culturally Rooted Entertainment. The festival grew rapidly due to the expertise of Organizer Patrick Fabre. The blueprint of music, food, flavor, and a professional staff who will not leave any room for error is the essence of the festival.

Caribbean Culture Fest will take place on Saturday & Sunday- October 15 & 16, 2022 at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, Miramar. For tickets and more information, click here.

The ambiance this year will be like no other. It will be perfect to match the new renovation of the Miramar Regional Park. “This year we pulled the best of the Caribbean to create the entertainment that the Caribbean Culture Fest Family deserves. It is more than a festival, It’s a family gathering with long lost cousins. We are bridging the gap and supporting the importance and the love of culture, said Patrick Fabre.

Caribbean Culture Fest will debut with a pre-event, continued with a Press Conference hosted by the Event Co-administrator and Publicist Nephtalie Hyacinthe. The press conference will bring in a new format to give the media greater insights of each performer.

The final line-up with artists from the Caribbean and Africa will be released very soon.