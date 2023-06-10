Fireside Chat with Psychological Thriller Filmmakers Set to Premiere at the ABFF

FORT LAUDERDALE – On Monday, June 13th at 6:30 pm Director, Kelly Kali and her producing partners at the studio including, former MFA classmate (USC School of Cinema), 20th Producer, Executive, Director, Jenna will be the celebrated guests of critically acclaimed Miami filmmaker, and serial – entrepreneur Yanatha Desouvre with a Fireside Chat, followed by a meet and greet, at the Haitian American Chamber of Commerce located at 3472 NE 5th Ave Unit 8, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334 hosted by the dynamic Djenane St. Fleur.

Reserve your spot here before it’s sold out.

The American Black Film Festival Premiere

On June 14th at 12 pm, the horror film “Jagged Mind,” starring Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Shannon Woodward, from 20th Digital Studio and Hulu Originals will premiere at The American Black Film Festival. The movie was developed by 20th Digital Studio with David Worthen Brooks, Arbi Pedrossian, and Jenna Cavelle as executive producers.

Jagged Mind will debut exclusively on Hulu on June 15 and on Disney+ (via Star) internationally at a later date. Kelley’s goal is to be known as a director and content creator who addresses issues within often marginalized communities by using the art of filmmaking to create dialogue and action toward positive change. Directed by Kelley Kali (“I’m Fine (Thanks for Asking)”)

Thriller

“Jagged Mind” is about a woman plagued by blackouts and strange visions that lead her to discover she’s stuck in a series of time loops, possibly related to her mysterious new girlfriend. Richardson-Sellers (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “The Originals”) stars as “Billie,” alongside Woodward (“Westworld,” “Raising Hope”) as her girlfriend “Alex”.

According to Variety.com “Kali was tapped to direct this feature based off the short film “First Date,” which was included in the first season of 20th Digital Studio’s “Bite Size Halloween.” The feature, now titled “Jagged Mind,” is written by Allyson Morgan (“Sitting”). “Jagged Mind” is part of the studio’s existing slate of horror features for Hulu, including “Grimcutty,” “Matriarch,” “Clock,” and the upcoming “Appendage” and “The Mill.” “Jagged Mind” was developed by 20th Digital Studio with David Worthen Brooks, Arbi Pedrossian, and Jenna Cavelle as executive producers. Production services were carried out by the film’s producer Daniela Ruiz through her company, Palabra Productions. Kelley Kali and Congyu E also serve as producers.”

Film Director Kelly Kali

Kali is an LA native, Howard University & USC School of Cinematic Arts Alumna. Kelly has directed, written, and produced award-winning films in Belize, Haiti, China, and locally in the USA. In 2018, Kali wrote, directed, and produced LALO’S HOUSE. The film went on to win the 45th Annual Student Academy Award. Best of all, it was in consideration for the 91st Annual Academy Awards. She directed, produced, and starred in the original feature film, I’M FINE (THANKS FOR ASKING), which was an early pick for narrative competition at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival. It went on to win a Special Jury Recognition for Multi-Hyphenate Storyteller (an award they created for her). The film sold to and is currently streaming on BET+ and BET Her as well as Showtime. It sold to HBO Europe and currently is theatrically released in the UK and Ireland.

Jenna Cavelle

Cavelle is the Vice President of Production & Operations at 20th Digital Studio (formerly Fox Digital Studio), a Walt Disney Television company. Cavelle graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BS in Political Ecology from the University of California, Berkeley. She holds an MFA in Film & Television Production from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts. In addition, she also serves on the board of USC’s Media Institute for Social Change.

Critically acclaimed and award-winning Haitian-American filmmaker, and Miami resident whose latest script, Fragmented Scars, according to the Blacklist, is being compared to Oscar winners, Moonlight, If Beale Streets Could Talk, and Emmy Winner Dopesick, Yanatha Desouvre (Screenwriter, Producer) (The Sweetest Girl) says, “Kali, winning the Student Academy Award (Oscar) for LALO’s HOUSE, tells us that Kali’s visionary eye, as a Director and Content Creator, is inspirational, impactful, refreshing and needed, to spark an undeniable movement in telling untold stories of marginalized communities, that share deep universal human connections that we all are able to relate to in 2023 and beyond.”

Djenane St. Fleur

St. Fleur the VP of the Haitian American Chamber of Commerce servicing Broward and Palm Beach counties. St-Fleur carries the Haitian culture in her Heart and ensures that the community’s interest is voiced. The Chamber embraces a collaborative approach to working with government and community entities for the prosperity of the community.

Haitian-American Filmmaker Yanatha Desouvre

Desouvre is a best-selling Amazon.com author, professor of entrepreneurship at Miami Dade College, and public speaker. His latest novella, “Revelations: Roads to Redemption,” was partially adapted as the multi-award winning and critically acclaimed short film, The Sweetest Girl. It is directed by Samuel Ladouceur and co-written and executive produced by Harry Jeudy. Desouvre also served as co-screenwriter and producer.