Magical Night at Caribbean Love Now Jamathon Benefit concert

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Regional unity was on show at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston, Jamaica on November 22 where the Caribbean Love Now fundraising show took place.

Approximately 35 artists including Beres Hammond, Bunny Wailer, Sean Paul, Bounty Killa, Sizzla, J Boog, Bunji Garlin and Fay-Ann Lyons, performed in a humanitarian effort for Islands damaged by hurricanes Irma and Maria in September.

Josef Bogdanovich, who organized the event, described it as “a magical night where people of all different backgrounds mixed with one another. We need more of that in Jamaica.”

He said it was still too early to know how much money was raised, but expects donations to continue coming in until December.

“It’s far from over, contributions are coming in especially online. People see what we did and we are confident of significant donations,” Bogdanovich disclosed.

The American businessman, who owns several companies in Jamaica, donated $15,000 to the effort. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness pledged $1,500 while entértainment and sports Minister Olivia Grange committed $900.

Bogdanovich, the principal behind Reggae Sumfest, conceptualized Caribbean Love Now after visiting the islands of Dominica, Anguilla and Antigua in October.

Twenty-seven people were killed by Hurricane Maria in Dominica, while Anguilla, a British dependent, suffered extensive damage from Irma.

The 14,000 citizens of Barbuda relocated to sister island Antigua after being demolished by Irma. Bogdanovich said containers of food will be shipped to Dominica next week.