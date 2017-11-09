Jamaica Tourist Board endorses Caribbean Love Now Jamathon Benefit concert

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Tourist Board announced today its support of the Caribbean Love Now JAMATHON benefit concert.

The concert, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday November 22, from 7-11 pm, at the National Indoor Sports Center in Kingston, will raise funds for relief and recovery efforts in the Caribbean islands affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

“In the spirit of one love, one heart, we lend our support to the Caribbean Love Now Jamathon benefit concert to help our brothers and sisters throughout the Caribbean,” said Donnie Dawson, Jamaica’s Acting Director of Tourism. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with our neighbours and we will continue to do our part in relief and recovery efforts to rebuild these islands.”

Caribbean Love Now JAMATHON Line-up

A star-studded line up of Gospel, Reggae, Dance Hall and Soca performers have committed their support to the Jamathon.

Headliners include Beres Hammond, Beenie Man, Bunny Wailer; Carlene Davis, Christopher Martin, Etana, Fay-Ann Lyons, Freddie McGregor, Jah Cure, Jesse Royal, Kevin Downswell, Protoje, Raging Fyah, Romain Virgo, Sean Paul; Tarrus Riley, Third World, Toots and the Maytals and Vegas, backed by the All-Star Reggae Band led by Dean Fraser.

Tickets to the concert are available online at jamathon2017.eventbrite.com.

Fans across the world will be able to experience the Caribbean Love Now JAMATHON via live stream on YouTube at the Reggae Sumfest Live Streaming & Video channel. Net proceeds from the concert will go directly to the people of countries affected by the hurricanes.

Investor Joe Bogdanovich, along with Jamaica’s Hardware & Lumber, its divisions H&L Rapid True Value and H&L Agro, and parent company Argyle Industries Inc. are founding partners of Caribbean Love Now.

The organization recently sent its first container of nearly 13,000 lbs. of relief supplies and equipment to Dominica’s National Emergency Operations Centre. In Jamaica, donations of building and agricultural supplies, canned food, baby food, diapers, first aid and medical supplies and water are being accepted at the 15 H&L Rapid True Value and H&L Agro stores across the island. An online donation site will be announced shortly through which global contributions will be accepted.

“The people of the islands affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria face a very long and painful road to recovery,” said Joe Bogdanovich, one of the founders of Caribbean Love Now. “This Jamathon will be a historic event and I am proud that our artists have united to help support our neighbours in their time of need.”

