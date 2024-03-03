Reggae Acts To Be Inducted into Jamaica Music Museum at Reggae Gold Awards

KINGSTON, Jamaica – On Thursday, February 29, 2024, the final day of Reggae Month, the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport through its agency the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) and sponsor Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum will host the Reggae Gold Awards and Jamaica Music Museum Induction at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston.

The Reggae Gold Awards developed in 2019 to serve as a platform to preserve and promote Reggae’s cultural heritage, ensuring it continues to inspire future generations, has, since its inception, set its aim squarely on being a unifying platform for industry players to celebrate their achievements and feel valued.

In a move to further recognize monumental figures in Reggae Music, the 2024 edition of the award ceremony will unveil inductees to be named to the Jamaica Music Museum. Created to be a well-deserved Hall of Fame for the greatest members of the industry the Museum celebrates their contributions to the music.

Executive Director of the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Lenford Salmon, noted the significance of the move to award the artistes. “Without these awardees, Jamaican music, in general, and Reggae Music would have been the poorer. They are, collectively, the originators and standard bearers of Reggae Music and have appeared along the continuum of the form as exponents who have established and promoted new musical interpretations or methods of musical expression,” said Salmon.

Induction Eligibility

To be eligible for induction, industry professionals must demonstrate unquestionable musical excellence and talent. On Thursday evening, the ceremony will welcome 20 honourees and twelve Reggae Gold awardees. The inductees will include performers, composers, producers, institutions and/or musicians who have had a significant impact on the development, evolution and preservation of Jamaican Music.

The Reggae Gold Awards is one of the highlights of the Reggae Month calendar now sponsored by Wray and Nephew White Overproof Rum. The popular rum brand was recently announced as “the Spirit of Reggae” with commitment to fostering the development of the genre over the next three years through new and established Reggae Month activities.

“At Wray & Nephew we know what it means to celebrate. The Reggae Gold Awards presents a most appropriate opportunity for the highest cultural appreciation. It is also a moment for us to jointly articulate a big thank you to those who have crafted legacy leaving careers championing Jamaican culture. As the awards prepares to admit its first honourees into the Jamaica Music Museum, it is with great pride that we join as celebration partner to honour Jamaican musical icons,” Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum, Marketing Manager, Pavel Smith shared.

Starting at 7pm on Thursday, fans of the art form can witness history and be thrilled by guest performances by Third World, Lutan Fyah, Jesse Royal, Etana, Nikki Burt, Janeel Mills, & Adena Myrie will be doing a I- Threes Tribute as a group, Kevoy Clarke and Chilean singer, Quique Neira.

The Reggae Gold Awards ceremony promises to shine a spotlight on unsung heroes, including artists, producers, promoters, and sound engineers. Especially those who have shaped Reggae’s evolution.