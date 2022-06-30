National News

Wray & Nephew Named Official Spirit of Jamaica 60

Commemorative Limited-Edition Rum Unveiled

Wray & Nephew Unveils Limited Edition, Commemorative Rum In Honour of Jamaica’s 60th Independence
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange (middle) receives the Wray and Nephew White Overproof Rum limited time offer rum for her parish of representation, St Catherine. Making the presentation was Sasha Warner-Campbell (left), Brand Manager, J Wray and Nephew Ltd, Pavel Smith (second right), Marketing Manager J Wray and Nephew Ltd and Pietro Gramegna (right), Marketing Director J Wray and Nephew Ltd.

[Kingston, Jamaica] – J. Wray & Nephew Limited, on Saturday, June 25, unveiled a commemorative limited-edition Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum, during the Jamaica Rum Festival.

The Festival, which was held at the Aqueduct in Montego Bay, St. James, featured a world-class showcase of Jamaican rums and entertainment to local and international audiences.

The Hon Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports participated in the ceremonial unveiling at the Wray & Nephew Booth. This was followed by a presentation to the Minister. She received a bottle featuring St Catherine, where she currently serves as Member of Parliament.

The commemorative edition of the iconic brand is part of activities undertaken by the company to mark Jamaica’s 60th Independence. This special product is a 70% ABV Liquid that is flavourful. Best of all, it is full of character and has a natural fruity aroma with overtones of molasses.

“The Parish Collection” Wray and Nephew White Overproof Rum’s commemorative rum in honour of Jamaica’s 60th year of independence.

The commemorative packaging features labels that pay homage to the fourteen parishes of Jamaica. With each showcasing a specific landmark from each parish, with a powerful storied history.

The capsule rum will be available at outlets islandwide for a limited time only beginning July 4.

Pavel Smith, Marketing Manager, J. Wray & Nephew Jamaica Limited, describes the enigmatic brand as a one-of-a-kind rum for a one-of-a-kind people. “As we celebrate a remarkable and  rich cultural heritage, the special commemorative Wray Rum celebrates the essence of Jamaica. Our team sought to make a historic mark. Especially as we honour the collective gifts that make our nation a unique and powerful force globally.”

Smith said the love and support for his brand is encouraging. It inspires his team to create the best experiences with the Official Spirit of Jamaica 60.

“Jamaicans continue to make Wray & Nephew their drink choice for celebratory events and activities. This rum is entrenched in the fabric of Jamaica’s culture and pays tribute to the bold and vibrant heritage that distinguishes a nation and holds great allure globally. This crystal-clear rum’s complexity adds unique character to many momentous occasions. Thank you for choosing Wray Rum Jamaica!”

Official Spirit of Jamaica 60

J Wray & Nephew (JWN) Ltd through a partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports for the celebration of Jamaica’s 60th year of Independence has been designated the Official Spirit of Jamaica 60.

As part of the agreement, Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum participated in the marquee events to mark Reggae Month in February. Activities continue as Jamaica moves into high gear for the annual Independence celebrations, as well as taking pride of place at all the country’s exclusive events throughout the year.

