Dancehall Star D’Angel’s Got ‘Carib Life ATL’ Fever

[Atlanta, GA] – Dancehall’s First Lady D’Angel has caught the “Carib Life ATL” fever!! The “Talk About” singer will be hosting three installments of the explosive TV show’s Weekly Recap. Beginning on February 7 on the @dangelmusic and @cariblifeatl instagram pages. Well known in entertainment and social media circles, there’s no doubt that D’Angel will be a hostess with the mostess. Initially as she kicks off her stint interviewing “Carib Life ATL” cast member Patricia Tonge Edigin (nee Henry).

“Carib Life ATL” is a reality TV series from Executive Producer Damon “Bware” Vanzant, son of TV personality (“Fix My Life”) and literary giant Iyanla Vanzant. The series trails an amazing cast of leading Caribbean influencers in Atlanta. These influencers gear up for the Atlanta and Dekalb Carnivals, which recently split.

Carib Life ATL on One Caribbean Television

The buzz of Carib Life ATL was so nice, they had to air it twice. Audiences can now catch the Encore of Season 1 on One Caribbean Television. Beginning every Monday at 9:30 PM ET and throughout the week. In Jamaica and other Caribbean islands, One Caribbean Television airs on Digicel and Flow (check local listings).

Patricia, who impressively doubles as President of Atlanta Caribbean Carnival and D’Angel’s manager. She is one of Carib Life ATL’s most no nonsense cast members. Throughout Season 1, Patricia dishes her sentiments straight with no chaser as she deals with the communal and logistical pressures that come in tow with producing the massive economic driving Atlanta Caribbean Carnival.

There’s no question that there is a natural chemistry between the Antigua & Barbuda born business woman and D’Angel, so one can only imagine quite the candid, classy and possibly raw discussion. Following Patricia’s inaugural guest spot, a new member of Carib Life ATL’s vibrant cast will be featured on each Weekly ReCap installment, including Marlon Revo, Martine, Red Carpet Shelley, Annie Love and Alex and Brandon of Unique Soundz. Capitalizing on the show’s growing buzz they have also enlisted the likes of an additional Caribbean entertainment personality to host some of the post shows.

D’Angel’s bubbly personality, on air personna and position in the world of Dancehall entertainment make her an ideal interim host.

There’s a lot more in store for the “Carib Life Media” franchise suggests Vanzant. In addition to expanding to several other markets, including Jamaica. For right now, audiences can get ready for Season 2 this spring.