Carib Life Media Inks Show Deal with One Caribbean Television

‘Carib Life ATL’ Reality Series to Debut in the Fall 2020

ATLANTA – There’s exciting news buzzing for the brand new reality series “Carib Life ATL” from Executive Producer Damon “Bware” Vanzant!

Following in the footsteps of his mother, Reality TV star and literary giant Iyanla Vanzant, Damon Vanzant has inked a deal with One Caribbean Television for the new reality series “Carib Life ATL.”

Set for a Fall debut, the deal will bring “Carib Life ATL” to cable systems through out the Caribbean, a number of major cities in the United States and Canada (check OneCaribbeanTelevision.com for listings) in the coming weeks.

“Carib Life ATL” zooms in on the riveting journey of several of Atlanta’s top Caribbean American influencers, as they navigate life and culture amidst the backdrop of Atlanta’s massive revenue generating Caribbean Carnival.

As the first season highlights the highs and lows leading up to the recently split Atlanta and Dekalb carnivals, “Carib Life ATL” gives audiences a glimpse of Atlanta like they have never seen it before. The journey of the vibrant “Carib Life ATL” cast is set to captivate audiences.

The show’s stars, who ingeniously represent the diversity of Atlanta’s Caribbean diaspora, include Lady Chinnks (bottle service boss) Alex and Brandon (twin owners of Atlanta’s #1 Soca sound system Unique Sounds), Marlon Revo (promoter, producer, DJ and business man), Patricia Henry (official Atlanta Caribbean Carnival President), Annie Love (online radio host, aspiring Soca & Dancehall artist and vixen) and Red Carpet Shelley (broadcast radio personality, community activist and voice of reason). Other Caribbean personalities will be introduced this season as well.

“Carib Life ATL” is poised to expand One Caribbean Television’s entertainment programming. To date, the U.S. based, 24/7 network, is most known for its weather and extensive Caribbean carnival coverage. The Lilly Broadcasting owned network also carries news, sports, travel and lifestyle programming.

“I am thrilled to bring ‘Carib Life ATL’ to One Caribbean Television,” says Executive Producer Damon “Bware” Vanzant. “I see it as a natural fit. Through this union, we will showcase our new brand of Caribbean-driven Reality TV programming to wide audiences.”

Through One Caribbean Television, audiences get to experience the beautiful people, cultures, culinary, sights and sounds of the Caribbean. One Caribbean Television is dedicated to all things Caribbean. “Carib Life ATL” will offer audiences an amazing snapshot of the massive Caribbean diaspora. Quiet as kept, “Atlanta’s just starting to HEAT up!”