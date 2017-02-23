Chaka Khan Is Still Every Woman

By: Dr. Mary

MIAMI – Chaka Khan was definitely “LIVE” on Friday, February 17th at the Adrienne Arsht Center. Chaka and her band presented a stimulating performance and had people on their feet dancing the whole show.

Chaka Khan is a singer, songwriter, producer, visual artist, author, actor, philanthropist, entrepreneur, activist and mother and a ten-time GRAMMY Award winner with 22 nominations.

Chaka Khan has ten number one Billboard magazine charted songs, eight RIAA certified gold singles and eleven RIAA certified gold and platinum albums. It is said that she can sing in eight music genres, such as R&B, jazz, pop, rock/ gospel, country, classical and dance music. She is an international music icon across many generations and is certainly a woman who still has IT.

I liked how they began the show. The drummer came on stage first and started drumming, then the guitarist, the keyboardist, the bass player and then the background singers (3). Chaka Khan came on stage last looking sexy in all black with her black leather plants and long blank sweater-like gown hitting the floor. I like her style, chic and sexy! They began their set with “Do You Love What You Feel.” Everyone singing and clapping.

One thing that surprised me was that there was such a diverse audience at the show. After reading her bio I realized that Chaka Khan is an international artist and loved by so many people. The band was flawless, the background singers were on point! Her song “What you Gonna Do for Me,” an all-time favorite, was good. Just like the record but in 3D! Everyone in the theater seemed to know all the words to this song.

Before leaving the concert, I asked a couple people what they thought of the show. One said “I loved it!” Another said “It was great!” I was in awe about the level of professionalism with the band, I heard no mistakes. Some people are really talented.