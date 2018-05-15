Haitian-American author Yanatha Desouvre on South Florida PBS’s The Great American Read Panel

Boca Raton – Haitian-American Author, Yanatha Desouvre will be one of the literary guest panelists at the Great American Read event held at Lynn University on Thursday, May 17th 6 pm.

The Great American Read is an eight-part series that explores and celebrates the power of reading, told through the prism of America’s 100 best-loved novels (as chosen in a national survey). It investigates how and why writers create their fictional worlds, how we as readers are affected by these stories, and what these 100 different books have to say about our diverse nation and our shared human experience.

The series is the centerpiece of an ambitious multi-platform digital, educational and community outreach campaign, designed to get the country reading and passionately talking about books.

The Great American Read takes place at Lynn University at the Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall, 3601 North Military Trail Boca Raton, FL 33431.

They will be accepting donations for new/gently used books which will be donated to a local organization that promotes children’s literacy.

The Great American Read Panel Schedule

6:00 PM – Reception

6:20 PM – Reading circle with Ms. Penny

7:00 PM -Screening

7:45 PM – Panel discussion moderated by host of Between The Covers, Ann Bocock with special literary guests: authors Elaine Viets and Yanatha Desourve, literary critic Oline Cogdill, and owner of Murder On The Beach Joanne Sinchuk.

The Great American Read is free and open to the public, click here to register.

About Yanatha Desouvre

Yanatha Desouvre is an educator and public speaker born in Port-au-Prince and raised in Brooklyn and Philadelphia. The author of An Essential Guide to Windows 10 (2015), he’s a Marketing and Information Technology coach and consultant who has taught at Miami Dade College and Chestnut Hill College.

His literary works include Walk Through this Journey (2006), (2008)A Family Affair (2010), To Whom Much is Given (2012), Savor the Moments (2014), Proud to Be (2016), and his best-selling children’s book Big Sister, Little Sister (2013) available in French, Spanish and Haitian Creole. Audiobooks for Walk Through this Journey (Volume One)and Savor the Moments are available on iTunes, Google Play, and other platforms.

Desouvre currently lives in Miami with his wife and children.