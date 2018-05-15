Haitian-American author Yanatha Desouvre on South Florida PBS’s The Great American Read Panel
Boca Raton – Haitian-American Author, Yanatha Desouvre will be one of the literary guest panelists at the Great American Read event held at Lynn University on Thursday, May 17th 6 pm.
The Great American Read is an eight-part series that explores and celebrates the power of reading, told through the prism of America’s 100 best-loved novels (as chosen in a national survey). It investigates how and why writers create their fictional worlds, how we as readers are affected by these stories, and what these 100 different books have to say about our diverse nation and our shared human experience.
The series is the centerpiece of an ambitious multi-platform digital, educational and community outreach campaign, designed to get the country reading and passionately talking about books.
The Great American Read takes place at Lynn University at the Amarnick-Goldstein Concert Hall, 3601 North Military Trail Boca Raton, FL 33431.
They will be accepting donations for new/gently used books which will be donated to a local organization that promotes children’s literacy.
The Great American Read Panel Schedule
6:00 PM – Reception
6:20 PM – Reading circle with Ms. Penny
7:00 PM -Screening
7:45 PM – Panel discussion moderated by host of Between The Covers, Ann Bocock with special literary guests: authors Elaine Viets and Yanatha Desourve, literary critic Oline Cogdill, and owner of Murder On The Beach Joanne Sinchuk.
The Great American Read is free and open to the public, click here to register.
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.