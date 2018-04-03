Haitian-American author uses timeless Haitian proverbs in upcoming novel

MIAMI – Haitian-American Author Yanatha Desouvre is set to release the publication of his latest book, Revelations: Roads to Redemption– Goodman Chronicles Book Two.

This 354-page novel will be available on April 16, 2018, Desouvre’s birthday. On that day, you are invited to the book’s virtual launch party on Facebook.

Revelations: Roads to Redemption, a rambunctious team of vigilante heroes takes us on an emotionally charged, action-packed journey to find a missing fiancé

After Amara’s fiancé goes missing, Grayson Goodman and his unorthodox, ragtag vigilante crew must get ahead of the FBI to find out what happened that night at the upscale Club Escape in Philadelphia.

Our heroes take on an action-packed, emotionally charged journey from the city of ‘Brotherly Love’ to the ‘Magic City’ of Miami, that will unravel their deepest, darkest secrets, and force them to face the dire consequences of yesterday’s choices. Justice is a fury, but redemption is a slow burn.

On this perilous quest, the high-spirited squad (Grayson, Amara, Dominique, and Zoklo) must learn to temper their steel and forge their destinies.

Will this rambunctious team complete its mission with all the friendships unscathed?

Revelations: Roads to Redemption is a sequel to Yanatha Desouvre’s “Impossible to put down” debut novel, To Whom Much is Given, available on Amazon.

Inspired by timeless proverbs from Haiti, Book Two of the Goodman Chronicles takes us through high-stakes scenarios that are fast, funny, fierce, and captivating – all the while paying homage to some of the (un)recognized Haitian figures who have guided the author’s own journey.

Click here to watch the official trailer Revelations: Roads to Redemption

Yanatha Desouvre

Desouvre is an educator and public speaker born in Port-au-Prince and raised in Brooklyn and Philadelphia.

The author of An Essential Guide to Windows 10 (2015), he’s a Marketing and Information Technology coach and consultant who has taught at Miami Dade College and Chestnut Hill College. His literary works include Walk Through this Journey (2006), (2008) A Family Affair (2010), To Whom Much is Given (2012), Savor the Moments (2014), Proud to Be (2016), and his best-selling children’s book Big Sister, Little Sister (2013) available in French, Spanish and Haitian Creole.

Audiobooks for Walk Through this Journey (Volume One)andSavor the Moments are available on iTunes, Google Play, and other platforms.

Desouvre currently lives in Miami with his wife and children.