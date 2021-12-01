First Fridays of Florida 21st Anniversary Reunion Event

[MIRAMAR] – First Fridays of Florida is producing a reunion event to celebrate 21 years since the inaugural First Fridays event in South Florida. The 21st Anniversary Reunion event will be hosted by Miramar Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis. It will be held on Friday December 3rd, 2021 starting at 9:00 p.m. The event takes place at the Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Place Miramar.

“We discussed having a 20th Anniversary event for quite a while. But due to COVID concerns we were not able to achieve this in 2020. Our patrons, sponsors and partners have been asking for this. So we are going to make it a reality in 2021’’ said Andrew Fuller, Director – First Fridays of Florida.

The December 3rd, 2021 First Fridays event will feature music by foundation DJs Gavin T, Mark Swaby and Radcliffe.

“We are excited to welcome our guest host Miramar Commissioner Alexandra Davis to join us on this special occasion. Since its inception in 2000, First Fridays has had the opportunity to work with very special individuals and business partners from within the community. We would like to say a special welcome to Commissioner Davis” states Tyrone Robertson, Director – First Fridays of Florida.