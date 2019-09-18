Caribbean Food and Culture on Full Display at Orlando Jerk and Caribbean Culture Festival

ORLANDO – Central Florida is comprised of a diverse and authentic Caribbean Jerk culture which we seldom get the opportunity to showcase.

The Orlando Jerk and Caribbean Culture Festival event producer, Full-A-Vybez, Inc. has prepared for its 7th annual staging on Sunday, November 3rd, 2019 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds (4603 W Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32808) from 3pm – 10pm.

This year’s festival will include talented culinary personalities who will take center stage to compete for the Caribbean’s top culinary honors.

Attendees will have an opportunity to indulge in succulent dishes and tasty libations, music, fun, games and more.

Live Entertainment

Live entertainment will be provided by international dancehall artist I-Octane, Veteran Reggae Artist Cocoa Tea, Soca Queen Alison Hinds and Julien Believe who will power up the Main Stage throughout the event.

The festival honors the cultural richness, heritage and flavor that the Caribbean Jerk Seasoning adds to food and traditions.

Caribbean Jerk Foods

The dizzying variety of Caribbean Jerk can be found in the many food offerings that include succulent Jerk Lobster, Juicy Jerk Chicken, the Spicy Jerk Shrimp, the Sensational Smoked Jerk Pork, Jerk Ice Cream and newly added Jerk Goat.

Truly a family inspired festival, the Kids Zone is guaranteed to attract youngsters with fun, interactive programming through the day.

Tickets can be purchased at Orlando Jerk Festival website or popular local Caribbean community locations. Children 10 and under are admitted FREE of charge.