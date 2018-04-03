Yanatha Desouvre is the author of the upcoming novel – Revelations: Roads to Redemption, an action adventures that pays homage to timeless proverbs from Haiti throughout the book.

After Amara’s fiancé goes missing, Grayson Goodman and his unorthodox, ragtag vigilante crew must get ahead of the FBI to find out what happened that night at the upscale Club Escape in Philadelphia.

Our heroes take on an action-packed, emotionally charged journey from the city of ‘Brotherly Love’ to the ‘Magic City’ of Miami, that will unravel their deepest, darkest secrets, and force them to face the dire consequences of yesterday’s choices. Justice is a fury, but redemption is a slow burn.