Reggae Crooner Chelsea Stewart to Open for John Legend at ‘Budweiser Stage At Home’ Virtual Concert

SOUTH FLORIDA – Reggae music fans will be eagerly anticipating this week’s edition of the popular weekly concert series, ‘Budweiser Stage at Home’ as the Juno-nominated reggae crooner Chelsea Stewart will be appearing on the platform alongside R & B superstar John Legend and Canadian singer and actress Lennon Stella this Saturday, June 20th on Citytv and Citytv.com at 8 p.m.

Chelsea Stewart thanked Live Nation Canada for the opportunity to showcase her sun-dappled, groovy reggae vocals on a national stage.

“Live Nation is a concert promotion giant. I believe it is every artiste’s dream to be affiliated with them in some way. I’ve always wanted to perform on the Budweiser stage. Although I’m not able to physically do so right now. I’m grateful to be a part of the Live Nation concert series. This is a step in the right direction and I’m very excited about the progress,” she said in a statement.

“I am grateful to RBCX Music, my PR team, my management and everyone who was a part of helping me to get this done as well. I’m absolutely thrilled!”

Chelsea Stewart, who was born and grew up in Canada, has Jamaican parentage. Known for the reggae hit single, “Over You”, which hit #1 on three Canadian reggae charts, the Juno-nominated artiste has been making a name for herself on the international music scene. Stewart was the first Canadian female to perform at Rototom Sunsplash, the biggest reggae festival in Europe, in their 22 year history. She released her self-titled sophomore album earlier this year to rave reviews from critics.

The ecstatic singer also posted on her Instagram account: “Much love to @johnlegend who is one of my favorite recording artists of all time!

As a Jamaican Canadian, it will be a pleasure to share the @budweiserstage #AtHome platform with him and @lennonstella this Saturday on @city_tv at 8 pm coast to coast. Thank you to @rbcxmusic for this #FirstUp opportunity! Big ups to John Legend for his continued support of reggae artists such as @bujuofficial and @originalkoffee with collaborations on his album #BudStageAtHome”.

In May, Live Nation Canada and Budweiser announced the launch of ‘Budweiser Stage at Home’, a weekly one-hour concert experience this summer for fans to enjoy in the comfort of their own home. The iconic waterfront music venue will be transported from downtown Toronto into the homes of Canadians from coast to coast. The series is hosted by Juno-nominated musician and Sportsnet host, Tara Slone, and the events will also be available to stream on Live Nation’s Live From Home platform.