Filmmakers Adapts Book from Yanatha Desouvre, The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story to Film

MIAMI – Nationally syndicated filmmakers of A Great Day in Harlem, Harry Jeudy (Writer, Producer) and Samuel Ladouceur (Executive Producer, Director) have joined forces with Amazon best-selling author Yanatha Desouvre in developing the short film The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story.

Backdoor Entertainment, LLC, LA PhilaLA Productions along with R.D.J.A Media has issued a script in development for the project, Yanatha Desouvre and Harry Jeudy are in place to write and produce this provocative, international film that challenges the human condition.

The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story

A loving marriage of 25 years comes to a deadly end, when a husband is compelled to tell his wife his most heart shattering secret, on her deathbed.

Using familiar characters from the novel, Revelations: Roads to Redemption (2018), the second of the Goodman Chronicles Series, The Sweetest Girl, A Forbidden Love Story, will explore the characters unique emotional journeys.

The storylines of complex interwoven characters will navigate through larger themes of human connection: guilt, redemption, love and hope.

Inspired by timeless proverbs from Haiti, The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story takes us through fierce, captivating and emotional scenarios—all the while paying homage to (un)recognized Haitian figures such as Wyclef Jean, who guides the author’s own journey.

The late Daniel Coulanges, known in 1989 as, “one of the world’s finest guitarists,” will deliver the moving score for the short film, while the Emmy-nominated singer, rap artist, international performer, Alexander Star along with international songstress Ley Joans remarkable voices will provide the soundtrack.

For acting or partnership opportunities contact Yanatha Desouvre, Harry Jeudy and Samuel Ladouceur at sweetestgirlshortfilm@gmail.com and join the indiegogo campaign here

Click below to watch The Sweetest Girl Concept Trailer

Harry J. Jeudy was born in Brooklyn, New York to parent whom immigrated from Haiti. Jeudy has over a decade of experience in English, African, and African American literature. Jeudy is a prolific screenwriter and poet. Jeudy is currently a Project Manager for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. He is the Founder and Principle Owner of Backdoor Entertainment LLC.

Samuel Ladouceur has worked on countless short films, major films and television shows such as Person of Interest, Unstoppable, Power, and Boardwalk Empire.

In 2018, he directed and produced the short film, A Great Day in Harlem, which is currently airing in major markets nationally on ABC, FOX, CBS and other network affiliates.

He is the Founder of LA PhiLA Productions and the Vice-President of Backdoor Entertainment, LLC; he serves as the Creative Director for each organization.

Alexander Star is an Emmy-nominated singer, rap artist, international performer, and social change-maker. He’s got a conscious Hip-Hop swagger, a Pop voice with an R&B flair, and an unmistakably positive spirit resembling that of Bob Marley.

Ley Joans‘ distinctive sound is a compilation of Pop/R&B, which informs her writings and arrangements. In 2012, Ley Joans released her debut EP titled “I Wanna Dance,” which gained recognition from Grammy Award Winning artist Wyclef Jean.

Yanatha Desouvre is a best-selling Amazon.com author, educator and public speaker born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, raised in Brooklyn and Philadelphia.

His latest novella Revelations: Roads to Redemption (2018), pays homage to Wyclef Jean’s discography. His literary works include best-selling children’s book Big Sister, Little Sister (2013) Savor the Moments (2014), and To Whom Much is Given (2016), the first of the Goodman Chronicles Series.

Desouvre has been featured in The New York Daily News, Miami Herald, Miami New Times, Haitian Times, Sentinel HT, HuffPost, Black Enterprise, South Florida PBS, NBC, ABC