Jamaica’s Dance Theatre Company, ASHE Mesmerizes Miami Audience

MIAMI – Ashe was in fine form last Saturday evening (July 20th) as company members had the audience in stitches as well as dancing following a delightful 2 for 1 treat in front of the large-sized crowd which was on hand at the Intercontinental Hotel in Miami to witness the dynamic Jamaica-based theatre arts and social development enterprise.

The long-awaited return of Ashe did not disappoint and City and County officials are eagerly anticipating their return and have already extended an invitation to the company to visit South Florida before year-end.