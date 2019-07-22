You are here: Home » Entertainment » Jamaica’s Dance Theatre Company, ASHE Mesmerizes Miami Audience
Faybian Grizzle takes flight as fellow company members cheer him on. Photo Credit: David I Muir
MIAMI – Ashe was in fine form last Saturday evening (July 20th) as company members had the audience in stitches as well as dancing following a delightful 2 for 1 treat in front of the large-sized crowd which was on hand at the Intercontinental Hotel in Miami to witness the dynamic Jamaica-based theatre arts and social development enterprise.
Company members Shanice Phillips as ‘Ms. Polly’; Khumar McHugh as ‘Rodney’; Marlon Tomlinson as ‘Zekiel de Artiste’ and Rudolph Tomlinson as ‘Desmond” in a scene from their original musical “Ded Leff”. Photo Credit: David I Muir
The long-awaited return of Ashe did not disappoint and City and County officials are eagerly anticipating their return and have already extended an invitation to the company to visit South Florida before year-end.
Rev. Dr. Sheila McKeithen, President of the Universal Foundation for Better Living (UFBL) (3rd right) is honoured by the Broward County with a Proclamation declaring July 20 as Rev Dr. Sheila McKeithen Day! Sharing the occasion from left to right: Marlon Hill, Attorney & Candidate for Miami Dade Commissioner District 9; Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers, Miramar; Dale V.C. Holness, Vice-Mayor & Broward Commissioner; Rev. Dr. McKeithen; Conroy Wilson, Executive Director of Ashe and Oliver Mair, Jamaica’s Consul General to Southeast USA.
Photo Credit: David I. Muir
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.