Tamarac Celebrates Juneteenth With A Community Freedom Festival

[TAMARAC] – The City of Tamarac invites the community to its Juneteenth Freedom Festival Saturday, June 18, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Tamarac Sports Complex, 9901 NW 77th St.

Hosted by Grammy Award-nominated spoken word artist, Rebecca Butterfly Vaughns, the celebration will feature an educational and engaging dance performance by Ashanti Cultural Arts. Guests can also visit local vendors and food trucks offering a variety of tasty mobile eats, ranging from soul food to frozen treats. Children in attendance will enjoy an exciting kid’s zone complete with inflatables, arts and crafts and face painting. The event will conclude with the soulful sounds of the Valerie Tyson Band, South Florida’s premier variety band.

This year marks Tamarac’s second annual Juneteenth event. In October 2020, Tamarac became the second city in Broward County to recognize Juneteenth as an official holiday, when the City Commission passed an ordinance to acknowledge and celebrate the day. Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Additionally, the City of Tamarac will be closed for business on Monday, June 20, in observance of the holiday.

For more information about the Juneteenth Freedom Festival, visit www.Tamarac.org/SpecialEvents