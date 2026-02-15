FoodieCon® Ignites South Beach Food & Wine Festival with Viral Stars and Bold Conversations

MIAMI BEACH – Food lovers, digital creators, and cultural tastemakers will once again converge in Miami Beach for one of the most buzzworthy events of the year. The annual South Beach Food & Wine Festival brings exciting culinary experiences to attendees. Specifically, FoodieCon® is presented by The Islands of The Bahamas and is hosted by Andaz Miami Beach on Saturday, February 21, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Now in its fourth year, FoodieCon® has rapidly evolved into a must-attend destination for fans and creators alike. It blends food, storytelling, innovation, and community into one high-energy, immersive experience. Additionally, with the vibrant spirit of The Bahamas as presenting partner, this year’s event brings an added layer of warmth, creativity, and cultural connection to an already electric atmosphere, making the South Beach Food & Wine Festival even more memorable.

FoodieCon® Foodies

FoodieCon® brings together today’s most influential food and lifestyle voices. Notably, this group includes Keith Lee, The Pasta Queen, Rachael Kirkconnell, Chef Rush, Brunch with Babs, Max the Meat Guy, Owen Han, Healthy Girl Kitchen, Food by Maria, Andy East Coast Kitchen, Cooking with Shereen, Logan’s Fewd, Okay Cool Gigi, Succulent Bite and One Stop Chop. For foodies attending the South Beach Food & Wine Festival, this gathering is a rare chance to connect with culinary innovators.

Throughout the afternoon, guests will enjoy main stage talks and hands-on showcases. These will focus on content creation, branding, culinary storytelling, and the future of food media. Guests can also join creator-led challenges and watch live demonstrations, creating memories unique to the South Beach Food & Wine Festival experience.

Highlights include:

Future Forward: Up-level Your Content with AI & Wearables presented by Meta

presented by Meta Beyond Trends: Food Content with Roots moderated by Scott Conant

moderated by Scott Conant The Creator Gauntlet: Unfiltered Edition moderated by Alex Guarnaschelli

moderated by Alex Guarnaschelli Offline Influence: The Unlimited Shelf Life moderated by Marc Murphy

moderated by Marc Murphy Creator Bootcamp: From Camo to Content moderated by Robert Irvine

moderated by Robert Irvine Between the Buns: The Ultimate Burger Build featuring Schweid & Sons® hosted by Antonia Lofaso

featuring Schweid & Sons® hosted by Antonia Lofaso Time to Dish: Untold Stories From Your Favorite Creators moderated by Rachael Kirkconnell

moderated by Rachael Kirkconnell Quirks That Work

“Over the past four years, FoodieCon has grown into something truly special,” said Lee Brian Schrager, Festival Founder & Director. “From the very beginning, I knew we were on to something, and I couldn’t be more excited to see how far this event has come in such a short time. What began as a bold new concept has quickly evolved into one of the most exciting creator-driven events in the food world. The passion, creativity, and energy in the room continues to grow every year, and this year’s lineup and programming are our strongest yet.”

Presenting Partner: Islands of The Bahamas

With The Bahamas as presenting partner, FoodieCon® celebrates the powerful connection between food, travel, and culture—bringing island-inspired energy and hospitality to the event, which is a signature feature of the South Beach Food & Wine Festival atmosphere.

“The Bahamas thrives on authentic experiences and deep cultural connections across our many islands, making our partnership with FoodieCon® a natural fit,” said The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation. “Our presence here in Miami Beach underscores the enduring bond between The Bahamas and South Florida — a market that is, both literally and figuratively, close to our hearts. Just 50 miles away, we are proud to sponsor this event and invite our Florida neighbors to discover firsthand why one visit is never enough, and why there truly is a lifetime of islands waiting to be explored in The Bahamas.”

From aspiring creators and devoted fans to industry leaders and brand partners, FoodieCon® offers a front-row seat to the voices defining the future of food and digital storytelling. This gathering at the South Beach Food & Wine Festival is a true hub for culinary creativity.

South Beach Food & Wine Festival Tickets

FoodieCon® tickets are priced at $100 and are available for purchase at sobewff.org/foodiecon. Additionally, fans can follow @foodiecon on Instagram and TikTok (@foodieconfest) for behind-the-scenes content, talent highlights, and event updates. Those wishing to attend the larger South Beach Food & Wine Festival can also explore ticket options online.

For more information on the 2026 Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival, please visit www.sobewff.org.

For more information on The Bahamas, the presenting partner, please visit www.bahamas.com.

As with all SOBEWFF® events, tickets for FoodieCon® are now available and sold separately. Net proceeds will directly benefit the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University. This support furthers the festival’s long-standing commitment to education and industry advancement, central missions of the South Beach Food & Wine Festival.

Event Partners

FoodieCon® is made possible through the generous support of its event partners, including The Islands of The Bahamas, Andaz Miami Beach, Minuty, Coca-Cola, NO DAYS OFF Premium Water, Flavour Gallery, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, LaCroix Sparking Water, Books & Books, Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls and Bread, mavn., Mr. Pibb, My/Mochi, Pasta Rummo, Schweid & Sons®, and Violife.