National Jamaican Jerk Day 2026 Sets Global Flavor Showdown

Grace Foods USA-backed “Sizzle & Spice: Catch a Fiyah” competition brings African and Indian fusion to South Florida, with the winner revealed Oct. 25.

SOUTH FLORIDA — National Jamaican Jerk Day returns Sunday, Oct. 25, with a multicultural culinary showdown that puts Jamaica’s signature jerk tradition at the center of African and Indian flavor fusion.

Sponsored by Grace Foods USA, the 2026 Sizzle & Spice: Catch a Fiyah competition features three South Florida restaurants: reigning champion People’s Choice Restaurant, African-inspired contender Eden Restaurant and Indian-inspired contender Cloves Indian Kitchen.

The Competition

Each restaurant received a mystery package containing Grace products and must use every item across a three-course menu of appetizer, entrée and dessert. The format challenges chefs to pair their culinary influences with Jamaican jerk while showcasing the versatility of the sponsor’s products.

Judges and Scoring

The five-person judging panel includes local influencers Ashley Desires, Brieats and Ron Avenue; Donna Callender of Grace Foods USA; and host Jody-Ann Gray, a South Florida media personality. Restaurants will be scored on flavor, creativity, presentation, use of Grace products and the success of each fusion concept.

When and Where to Watch

The winner will receive a cash prize, bragging rights and the title of 2026 NJJD “Sizzle & Spice: Catch a Fiyah” with Grace Champion. The champion will be announced at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, on the official National Jamaican Jerk Day Instagram page.

Jerk Without Borders

“Grace Foods USA is thrilled to return as sponsor of the 2026 National Jamaican Jerk Day ‘Sizzle & Spice: Catch a Fiyah’ Restaurant Competition and Influencer Bus Crawl,” said Andrea Reynolds, global category manager at Grace Foods USA. “Jamaican jerk is crossing culinary borders as African and Indian cuisines bring their cultures, spices and flavor profiles into the mix. That is the beauty of jerk: It is bold, versatile and brings people and cultures together.”

How to Join National Jamaican Jerk Day

Food lovers can take part on Oct. 25 by preparing and sharing their favorite jerk dishes on Instagram and tagging @NJJD and @GraceFoodsUS.

#NJJD #NationalJamaicanJerkDay #GraceFoodsUSA #JerkWithoutBorders

National Jamaican Jerk Day 2026: Key Details

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026

Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 Winner announcement: 2 p.m. on the official National Jamaican Jerk Day Instagram page

2 p.m. on the official National Jamaican Jerk Day Instagram page Restaurants: People’s Choice Restaurant, Eden Restaurant and Cloves Indian Kitchen

People’s Choice Restaurant, Eden Restaurant and Cloves Indian Kitchen Sponsor: Grace Foods USA

Grace Foods USA Competition: Three-course jerk-fusion menu using every product in a mystery Grace package

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