Jamaican Cuisine at Kingston 10 in Bahrain

BAHRAIN – There is a little piece of Jamaica in Bahrain, which the diverse populace in that Middle East country has quickly warmed to. Kingston 10, a restaurant located in the trendy Juffair district, officially opened on June 4th.

Kenya Don is an African who has promoted shows in Africa and Dubai for over 20 years. He owns Kingston 10. The manager is Jamaican Codon Robinson. He told South Florida Caribbean News that their goal is to “share something fresh and authentic.”

He is not surprised at the positive response to the eatery which is located at the Elite Crystal Hotel.

“There’s a growing appetite in the Middle East for bold, global flavors, and we wanted to bring the true taste and spirit of Jamaica to this part of the world. Not just the food, but the full cultural experience,” said Robinson.

Officially, Bahrain’s population is just over 1.5 million, half of whom were born in the oil-rich country which is found in the Persian Gulf. The others are largely expatriates from Asia.

Robinson and his nine-member team are relying on popular Jamaican dishes. These include curried goat, jerked chicken, and oxtail to attract a diverse group of people.

“Kingston 10 is more than just a restaurant—it’s a cultural destination. From the music to the food to the way we engage with our guests, everything is designed to reflect the spirit of Jamaica. Our motto says it best: ‘It’s more than food, it’s a vibe’. That’s what we aim to deliver every single day,” he said.

Music will also play a major role at Kingston 10. Singer Dawn Penn, best known for the song, You Don’t Love Me (No, No, No), performs there on August 8.