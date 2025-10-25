Jamaican, Dr. Alwyn Leiba, Appointed President of Miami Dade College Medical Campus

MIAMI — Following a successful year of service as Interim President, Dr. Alwyn Leiba has been officially appointed President of Miami Dade College’s (MDC) Medical Campus. Dr. Leiba is a proud Jamaican and MDC alumnus. His appointment is a full-circle moment in his career. He has served as an educator and healthcare leader.

Dr. Leiba’s journey with Miami Dade College began as a student. Over the years, he has moved up in many leadership roles. These include Associate Professor, Department Chair, and most recently, Dean of the School of Health Sciences.

In his role as Dean, he led the implementation of multiple allied health programs. These programs were designed to meet critical workforce demands across South Florida’s healthcare sector. His visionary leadership and commitment to student success have earned him widespread recognition and respect. He is well-regarded within the academic and healthcare communities.

A trailblazer in his profession, Dr. Leiba made history as the first African American to serve as President of both the Florida Dental Hygienists’ Association and the South Florida Dental Hygienists’ Association.

He currently serves as Chair of the Association of Florida Colleges Healthcare Education Commission. He continues his advocacy for excellence in healthcare education statewide.

Academic Credentials

Dr. Leiba’s academic credentials include a Doctorate in Higher Education Leadership from Northcentral University, an MBA in Healthcare Management from American Intercontinental University, a Bachelor’s degree in Dental Hygiene from St. Petersburg College, and an Associate degree in Dental Hygiene from Miami Dade College.