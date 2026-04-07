Tamarac’s Food & Wine Festival: Culinary Delights Await

TAMARAC – The City of Tamarac is set to debut an exciting new signature event that blends culinary creativity, live entertainment, and community celebration. The Tamarac Food & Wine Festival will take place Friday, April 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Tamarac Village Amphitheater. It will bring together food lovers, music fans, and residents for an unforgettable evening of flavors, wine, and high-energy entertainment.

The inaugural festival will feature curated wine tastings, engaging chef demonstrations, and a wide array of offerings from local chefs and popular food trucks. As a result, guests will have the opportunity to sample a variety of dishes and discover emerging culinary talent. They can also enjoy a lively outdoor atmosphere designed to showcase Tamarac’s growing food scene.

Live Entertainment: Busy Signal

The night will also feature live entertainment throughout the evening, culminating in a headline performance by internationally acclaimed reggae and dancehall recording artist Busy Signal, whose electrifying stage presence and global hits are expected to transform the amphitheater into a vibrant concert experience under the stars.

New Chapter in Event Programming

City leaders say the festival represents a new chapter in Tamarac’s event programming.

“This is about creating a signature experience for our residents and visitors,” said Vice Mayor Marlon D. Bolton. “The Tamarac Food & Wine Festival will showcase incredible culinary talent, highlight our small businesses, and bring the community together for a night of great food, great music, and unforgettable memories.”

VIP Experience

For guests seeking a more elevated evening, the festival will also feature an exclusive VIP Experience. This offering is designed to deliver a luxury culinary atmosphere within the event.

VIP guests will enjoy access to a private lounge area with cocktail-style tables and reserved seating for live performances. In addition, they will have entry into an exclusive tasting area featuring a minimum of six curated tasting stations.

The VIP experience also includes two curated wine tastings and onsite parking for a smooth arrival and departure.

Nicholas “ChefSayles” Sayles

A highlight of the VIP experience will be the presence of Nicholas “ChefSayles” Sayles, a multicultural chef and culinary entrepreneur whose cooking is rooted in heritage, innovation, and global exploration.

Chef Sayles will be among the featured chefs presenting elevated bites in the luxury VIP tasting area. This will offer guests a refined and memorable culinary experience.

Originally from New York, Chef Sayles was raised in a family deeply connected to the restaurant industry, where food was both a livelihood and a way of life. With parents and grandparents who owned restaurants and bars, the kitchen became his first classroom. As a result, this shaped his early understanding of hospitality, flavor, and community.

Driven by a clear passion for the culinary arts, Sayles graduated high school early to pursue formal culinary training. He has since traveled and worked extensively, sharpening his skills in a variety of kitchens including restaurants, hotels, and private culinary settings. Through these experiences, he developed a distinctive style influenced by his diverse experiences.

Vibrant Experiences

Commissioner Kicia Daniel said the festival reflects the city’s commitment to creating vibrant experiences while supporting local entrepreneurs.

“The Tamarac Food & Wine Festival is a celebration of the creativity and talent that exists within our community,” Daniel said. “Events like this not only bring people together, but they also shine a spotlight on the chefs, food vendors, and small businesses that make our city so special.”

Tickets

VIP tickets are currently available for $85. Tickets are available at Tamarac.gov/FoodAndWine.

While VIP guests will enjoy a premium dining experience, general admission attendees can still explore the grounds. They can enjoy many food options and watch live entertainment all evening.

City officials expect the Tamarac Food & Wine Festival to become a signature annual tradition. This new tradition will draw residents and visitors alike for a night of exceptional food, unforgettable music, and a shared community experience.

With bold flavors, an exclusive VIP culinary showcase, and an electrifying performance from Busy Signal, Tamarac’s newest festival is poised to make a powerful and memorable debut.