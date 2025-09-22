First Fridays: Network and Chill with Guest Speaker Spectacular Smith

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar is hosting the First Fridays Network & Chill series with guest speaker and entrepreneur Spectacular Smith. This will be held on Friday, October 3 from 6:30 pm to 9 pm at the Miramar Cultural Center. This high-energy networking series is curated for the next generation of entrepreneurs, side-hustlers, and creatives.

Spectacular is the founder of Adwizar Inc. and Spectacular Academy. He will be sharing valuable insights as an entrepreneur, marketer, and tech innovator during this month’s event. Spectacular began his career in South Florida as a member of the R&B music group Pretty Ricky.

Adwizar is a digital marketing agency with specializations in business enterprise growth, digital branding, social media marketing, and influencer relationship management. Spectacular Academy is an interactive program educating entrepreneurs on how to build and scale thriving businesses.

The evening includes real talk, business, network, food, music, and refreshments.

The First Fridays: Network and Chill series is presented by the City of Miramar Economic Development and Housing Department. It is also presented by Mayor Wayne M. Messam. Previous month’s guest speakers have included DJ Irie and Rohan Marley.

The October 3 First Fridays event with Spectacular will take place at the Miramar Cultural Center Banquet Hall located at 2400 Civic Center Place in Miramar.

Admission to the event is free with RSVP. Please RSVP (limited space) at MiramarFirstFridays.Eventbrite.com. For more information, visit MiramarFL.gov/Business.