End of a Chapter: True United Sisters (TUS) Closes Its Doors After 20 Years of Service

St. Catherine, Jamaica – It is the end of an era. After two decades of selfless service to vulnerable communities across St. Catherine and beyond, the charitable organization True United Sisters (TUS), founded by community stalwart and former journalist Karen Sudu, has officially closed its doors.

In an exclusive and emotional interview with South Florida Caribbean News, Sudu described the moment as the closing of a chapter that began on July 31, 2005, but whose roots stretch much further back—into her teenage years.

“This is the end of a chapter which had its genesis two decades ago,” Sudu said, reflecting on the organization’s journey. “But the vision was born when I was 17, as a student at St. Jago High School.”

That vision, she recalled, was shaped by her own childhood struggles. Her mother, a determined market vendor, crafted and sold paper bags in the bustling markets of Spanish Town and Old Harbour to ensure her children had access to education.

“She made paper bags and sold them… and we had to assist her,” Sudu shared. “Of course, our father was alive, but his money was never enough.”

Those early hardships ignited in Sudu a passion for advocacy and community building. In 2005, she turned that passion into action with the founding of True United Sisters, headquartered in Church Road, St. Catherine.

Over the years, TUS became a trusted pillar in the community, providing critical support to women, unemployed and unskilled single mothers, older people, youths at risk and children—groups often left vulnerable in Jamaica’s social landscape.

“Running a charitable organization in Jamaica isn’t easy,” Sudu admitted. “But I am satisfied with the impact we’ve had.”

Two Decades of Impact

TUS launched and sustained numerous life-changing programs:

Back to School and My Students for the Month initiatives helped hundreds of children gain access to uniforms, school supplies, and other essential support.

and initiatives helped hundreds of children gain access to uniforms, school supplies, and other essential support. The Economic Empowerment Support Programme (EESP) uplifted small business operators with tangible tools to grow their ventures. “Two chicken farmers received deep freezers, a dressmaker got a sewing machine, and others received fertilizers, groceries, and more,” Sudu noted.

(EESP) uplifted small business operators with tangible tools to grow their ventures. “Two chicken farmers received deep freezers, a dressmaker got a sewing machine, and others received fertilizers, groceries, and more,” Sudu noted. The Someone Cares Programme supported older citizens, many of whom lived alone with serious health conditions. “We found so many older perople living in deplorable conditions. Many were visually impaired, diabetic, or hypertensive and had no one. We had to step in.”

supported older citizens, many of whom lived alone with serious health conditions. “We found so many older perople living in deplorable conditions. Many were visually impaired, diabetic, or hypertensive and had no one. We had to step in.” TUS also focused on youth development through Optimizing Our Boys , a behavior and academic improvement initiative in Redwood and Lucky Valley Primary Schools.

, a behavior and academic improvement initiative in Redwood and Lucky Valley Primary Schools. And since 2013, the organization hosted an annual International Women’s Day Programme, celebrating and empowering women throughout the community.

Supporters and Sustainers

While the heart of TUS beat through Sudu’s unwavering drive, the organization was kept alive by generous donors and committed partners. She extended special gratitude to the Bureau of Gender Affairs’ COPE Initiative, which partnered with TUS over the last four years.

She also lauded Educate GenNEXT, a Canadian nonprofit, for its consistent support. “Orrett, his wife Pat, and the entire team in Canada—we thank you and appreciate you,” Sudu said.

Equally deserving of praise, she added, were the dozens of volunteers who offered their time, skills, and heart over the years.

A Difficult Decision

Closing TUS, Sudu confessed, was a decision born out of necessity—not desire.

“It’s not something I envisioned. But life happens. I always ask God to guide me in my doings. This is the end of one book with 20 chapters… I’m not sure what the next book will look like.”

Still, one thing is certain: Karen Sudu’s commitment to service is far from over. “Helping people is my passion,” she said. “And this will not end here.”

As the doors of True United Sisters close, the impact of its two decades of compassionate service will remain etched in the lives it transformed. What began with paper bags and perseverance became a legacy of empowerment and love—one that no closing can erase.